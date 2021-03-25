Jessica Walter, the award-winning actress whose historic turn in the beloved series Arrested Development made her a household name, passed away in her sleep on Wednesday evening, her family announced Thursday. She was 80.
Walter played the Lucille Bluth in the hit Fox sitcom, which enjoyed an initial three-season run from 2003-2006. Netflix picked up the series for two final seasons, which aired in 2013 and 2018. The character—a ridiculously monstrous and out-of-touch matriarch of a wealthy family which ran into legal and financial troubles—inspired many an internet meme, thanks to Walter’s comedic line readings and unbothered delivery.
The actress, whose career spanned six decades, stole the show in Clint Eastwood's directorial debut Clint Eastwood’s directorial debut Play Misty for Me. Walter also had Emmy-nominated turns in Trapper John M.D. and Streets of San Francisco. She won an Emmy for her starring role in Amy Prentiss, a police drama that aired in the mid-1970s. Walter also voiced Mallory Archer in the hit FX animated sitcom Archer as another pretentious wealthy woman who runs a dysfunctional spy agency.
In a statement to Deadline, Walter’s daughter Brooke Bowman said: “It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of my beloved mom Jessica. A working actor for over six decades, her greatest pleasure was bringing joy to others through her storytelling both on screen and off. While her legacy will live on through her body of work, she will also be remembered by many for her wit, class and overall joie de vivre.”
Celebrities and fans took to social media to pay tribute to Walter, with many sharing memories of the late actress:
