Hulu's murder-mystery comedy Only Murders in the Building has become a staple of early fall TV. Since its debut in 2021, the N.Y.C.-set series has followed its true-crime podcasters Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short), and Mabel ( Selena Gomez ) as they investigate a series of murders in their pre-war apartment The Arconia (and never consider relocating). On August 27, 2024, OMITB returned for a star-studded fourth season that went bicoastal, as the trio juggled a close friend's murder with pre-production for a Hollywood movie based on their hit podcast.

Though season 4 is still underway, Hulu has already dropped the first news of Charles, Mabel, and Oliver's next investigation. Below, we keep track of everything we know about Only Murders in the Building season 5 so far.

Oliver (Martin Short), Charles (Steve Martin), and Mabel (Selena Gomez) walk through a N.Y.C.-style Hollywood set in Only Murders in the Building season 4. (Image credit: Disney/Eric McCandless)

Has 'Only Murders in the Building' been renewed for season 5?

Yes! In what's becoming a yearly tradition, Variety reported the news of season 5's renewal on September 4, 2024, soon after the season 4 premiere. According to the outlet, season 5 will also receive a full 10-episode run, the same amount of episodes as seasons 1-4.

The good news also comes ahead of the 2024 Emmys, where OMITB has 21 Emmy nominations for its third season—including Gomez's first-ever Emmy acting nomination—which marks the most for the series to date.

When will 'Only Murders in the Building' season 5 come out?

In an era of TV series taking two- or even three-year hiatuses between seasons, Only Murders in the Building has stuck to a yearly release schedule since its 2021 series premiere. Based on previous seasons, viewers can expect OMITB season 5 to land on Hulu in August 2025.

Oliver (Martin Short) and Mabel (Selena Gomez) investigate the Arconia's West tower in Only Murders in the Building season 4. (Image credit: Disney/Patrick Harbron)

Who will be in the cast of 'Only Murders in the Building' season 5?

We'll have to wait until the OMITB season 4 finale to know who in the cast will make it out of the current run alive—and what next season's mystery will be—but it's highly expected that the series' central cast will return. That includes the main trio Steven Martin as Charles Haden-Savage, Martin Short as Oliver Putnam, and Selena Gomez as Mabel Mora. Fan favorites like Michael Cyril Creighton (Howard Morris), Jackie Hoffman (Uma Heller), and Da'Vine Joy Randolph (Detective Williams).

OMITB has also set a tradition of bringing back familiar faces from previous seasons, so hopefully season 5 will include the returns of Meryl Streep (Loretta Durkin), and some other stars. (Fingers crossed for Nathan Lane!)