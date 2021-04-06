Today's Top Stories
Chrissy Teigen Talks Diet Culture: "I've Thrown All of That Out of The Window"

By Emily Dixon
  • Chrissy Teigen shared her new perspective on diet culture in her cover interview for People's Beautiful Issue.
  • "I've thrown all of that out of the window," Teigen said. "I think now at this point in my life it's more important for me to enjoy things as they come."
  • "I kind of put my mind over body a little bit, mind and spirit over body. If it's going to make me happy and make me feel good, then I indulge in it," she added.

    Chrissy Teigen opened up about experiencing "ups and downs" with "dieting and diet culture" in her cover interview for People's Beautiful Issue, saying she's now "thrown all that out of the window."

    "I think now at this point in my life it's more important for me to enjoy things as they come," Teigen explained. "I kind of put my mind over body a little bit, mind and spirit over body. If it's going to make me happy and make me feel good, then I indulge in it."

    "I've lived a whole life. I've spent way too many years counting calories, scheduling way too many workouts and trying to figure out what my term for wellness was for myself," she continued. "I've been trying to figure that out for so so long."

    "Now I know that it's on the ground playing with my kids, getting out there, going to a park, going to an aquarium, being able to drive around with my kids in the car," she said. "That is activity for me and I enjoy doing things like that."

    In the same interview, Teigen spoke about the devastating loss of her third child with husband John Legend, Jack, at 20 weeks of pregnancy last September. "I've learned how strong physically and mentally a body can be. I've learned how strong I am. This year has been a roller coaster for everybody in the world, including our little family," she said.

    And she opened up, too, about being unable to get pregnant again, and her desire to widen access to fertility treatments. "Coming to terms with not being able to carry again is still really difficult for me because I feel so healthy. I'm like, why?" she told People. "But then I think about it as my uterus is just not cooperating with me—and it's not a failure."

    "For me what's really important is being able to make sure that everybody has access to [fertility treatments] and making sure that people are able to make their dreams come true. It would just be a beautiful thing," she added. "It's so incredibly expensive to freeze your eggs and to harvest them. IVF isn't an option for a lot of people and it needs to be."

