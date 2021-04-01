Chrissy Teigen said she realized her own strength after she and John Legend lost their son, Jack, in her second trimester of pregnancy last September.

"I've learned how strong physically and mentally a body can be. I've learned how strong I am," Teigen told People.

"There have been things in the past year that I never thought John would have to see, but it's also been so wonderful that we have prevailed and still see each other with so much more love than we could have ever, ever imagined ever in our lives," she added.

Chrissy Teigen said she came to understand her own strength after she and husband John Legend lost their son, Jack, at 20 weeks of pregnancy last September. Speaking to People in her Beautiful Issue cover interview, she said, "I've learned how strong physically and mentally a body can be. I've learned how strong I am. This year has been a roller coaster for everybody in the world, including our little family."

"Seeing people rally around us has been really beautiful. There have been things in the past year that I never thought John would have to see, but it's also been so wonderful that we have prevailed and still see each other with so much more love than we could have ever, ever imagined ever in our lives," Teigen continued. "Whatever love we put out into the world 10 years ago, we're getting it back tenfold. I feel every piece of love from everybody around the world."

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Teigen spoke about her growing Cravings business, sharing, "I always knew I wanted to be a mom and a wife, but work-wise I never knew exactly where I fit in or what I could do." She added, "I'm very proud for bringing together all these talented people, and the amount of love and feedback [we've gotten] with Cravings makes me so happy."

Marie Claire One Year of Marie Claire Magazine marieclaire.com $15.00 SHOP NOW

She also opened up about raising her children to be themselves, following the example set by her own mom, Vilailuck "Pepper" Teigen. "I'm an open, free spirit and I love kids to be kids. For us, kindness is such a big thing. When you meet our kids, they're very warm and friendly," she said. "You instill those things in them, but for the most part let them be creative and wondrous and spirited and curious beings."

"My mom was never once like, 'You probably shouldn't use Sharpie on your eyebrows,'" she continued. "She just let me do it—and I learned! With kids, you let them figure out what they love. John and I are both very relaxed and willing to learn together."

"I thought I knew everything about John, and then [we] had children. Seeing him take care of them is beautiful," Teigen added. "Seeing my partner be a father is really wonderful." Adorable!

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io