Chrissy Teigen opened up about being unable to get pregnant again in a candid interview with People.

"Coming to terms with not being able to carry again is still really difficult for me because I feel so healthy. I'm like, why?" Teigen said.

"But then I think about it as my uterus is just not cooperating with me—and it's not a failure," she continued.

Chrissy Teigen spoke candidly about being unable to get pregnant again in her cover interview for People's Beautiful Issue. After welcoming children Luna and Miles through IVF, Teigen and husband John Legend suffered the heartbreaking loss of their son, Jack, in Teigen's second trimester of pregnancy last September. In an emotional Instagram post several months later, Teigen wrote, "I love being pregnant, so so much, and I’m sad I never will be again."

"I just think of it in terms of how blessed I am already, and also there are so many ways to have a child nowadays ... whether it's surrogacy or adoption," Teigen said, noting that she can't imagine a "life without more" children.

"I just think of it in terms of how blessed I am already, and also there are so many ways to have a child nowadays ... whether it's surrogacy or adoption," Teigen said, noting that she can't imagine a "life without more" children.

Teigen told People that she hopes to help others who are struggling to have children. "For me what's really important is being able to make sure that everybody has access to those ways [to have a child] and making sure that people are able to make their dreams come true. It would just be a beautiful thing," she said. "It's so incredibly expensive to freeze your eggs and to harvest them. IVF isn't an option for a lot of people and it needs to be. It shouldn't be such an expensive endeavor for a woman trying to conceive a child."

She opened up, too, about planting a tree inside the family home to honor baby Jack's memory. "It's important for us in Thai tradition that we always embrace the ones we've lost, and they're never, ever gone. This tree being planted inside the home, the whole reason why I wanted it was so Jack's ashes could be in that soil and he could be with us all the time and grow through the beautiful leaves in this tree," Teigen said.

"The way Miles and Luna talk about him is so beautiful and reminds me of when I was little talking to my grandpa who was just sitting bedside next to my mom in a little urn," she added. "It's all beautiful, and I love that tradition carries down."

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

