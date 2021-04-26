Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Red Carpet Looks at the 2021 Oscars
2
I Have 'Triblings'—3 Babies Born 7 Weeks Apart
3
The Hope and Heartbreak of Derek Chauvin's Verdict
4
The Unbearable Whiteness of Ballet
5
Twitter Is Not Happy With How the Oscars Ended

Princess Diana Was "Visibly Blushing" When She Danced With Neil Diamond at the White House

By Emily Dixon
  • Princess Diana didn't just dance with John Travolta at the White House in 1985; she also danced with Neil Diamond.
  • Photographer Pete Souza reflected on the moment on Instagram.
  • "The one rock-solid remembrance I have is that Diana was visibly blushing when she danced with Neil," Souza wrote.

    Princess Diana's 1985 dance with John Travolta at the White House became one of the most enduring images of the royal—but Travolta wasn't the only major celebrity to accompany her on the dance floor that night. Photographer Pete Souza, who snapped Diana and Travolta in motion, reflected on the state dinner on Instagram, and shared a sweet anecdote about the Princess of Wales' dance with Neil Diamond.

    "Accompanied by the military band, Neil sang a few of his songs. I distinctly remember him singing 'You Don’t Bring Me Flowers,'" Souza wrote, alongside a photo of Diana and Diamond dancing (see it here.) "My recollection—and I can’t be sure this is correct—is that he continued singing this song as he danced with her.⁣"

    "The one rock-solid remembrance I have is that Diana was visibly blushing when she danced with Neil," Souza continued. "In the photograph, you can see that her cheeks are a bit red but in the moment it was even more obvious.⁣"

    file photo princess diana dances with actor john travolta in a dress designed by victor edelstein, whilst attending a state dinner at the white house on the fifth anniversary of princess dianas death her loss is mourned by many people among them the fashion designers whose creations she wore with great style photo by © pool photographcorbiscorbis via getty images
    Tim GrahamGetty Images
    Marie Claire
    One Year of Marie Claire Magazine
    marieclaire.com
    $15.00
    SHOP NOW

    Travolta, meanwhile, recently spoke to Esquire Mexico about his dance with Diana, as pictured above, likening the moment to a fairytale. "I didn't think they'd ask me to dance with her. I had the great privilege and honor of doing so, and I thought, 'There must be a reason for doing this and I better give it my all,'" he said. "That meant lead the dance well and make sure we had fun. That was the easy part, but just the fact of greeting Diana appropriately, being confident and asking her to dance was a complicated task."

    "Think of the setting. We were at the White House. It's midnight. The stage is like a dream. I approach her, touch her elbow, invite her to dance," Travolta continued. "She spins around and gives me that captivating smile, just a little sad, and accepts my invitation. And there we were, dancing together as if it were a fairytale."

    Related Stories
    John Travolta Talked Dancing With Princess Diana
    Diana to be Honored With a Plaque at Her Apartment
    This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Celebrity
    Zayn Gets Handsy With Gigi on Her 26th Bday
    Taylor Swift's BF Joe Won a Grammy For 'Folklore'
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    Princess Diana's Wedding Dress Is Going on Display
    J.Lo and A-Rod Were Spotted Having Dinner Together
    Glenn Close Dances to "Da Butt" at the Oscars
    Yuh-jung Youn Isn't Afraid to Call Out Brad Pitt
    Halle Berry Debuted a New Haircut
    Alan S. Kim Channeled David Rose at the Oscars
    How Daniel Kaluuya's Mom Reacted to His Speech
    Margot Robbie Debuted Bangs at the Oscars