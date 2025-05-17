Princess Diana is remembered for a plethora of reasons, including the fact she allegedly had a very naughty sense of humor. For instance, the former Princess of Wales reportedly enjoyed tricking her staff with fake vomit, and she played a hilarious prank on Prince William by inviting several supermodels over when he was home. Now, Diana's hairdresser is opening up about some of the late royal's funniest moments.

Celebrity hairstylist Sam McKnight, who has worked with a plethora of supermodels including Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell, was hired to style Princess Diana's hair for a photo shoot in 1990. Reflecting on meeting the royal, McKnight told The Telegraph, "Princess Diana comes bouncing up the stairwell...She stuck out her hand with a big smile and said, 'Hi, I’m Diana.'" The meeting led to a 7-year professional relationship between the princess and the hairdresser.

"I was back and forth between London and New York working—in between she'd often have a sneaky perm," McKnight shared. Noting how much he "loved" Diana, McKnight told the publication, "She was so funny." He continued, "She sent [me] these really filthy birthday cards from this card shop on Kensington High Street."

"She was so funny," Princess Diana's hairstylist explained. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The famous hairstylist also shared, "There's never really been a replacement [for her]." He continued, "That's the wrong word. No one has ever fitted into that spot she created, there's been a void there."

McKnight isn't the only person to have received rude greeting cards from Princess Diana. In May 2023, a pair of cards sent by Diana to the last king of Greece, Constantine II, were sold at auction for approximately $8,677. "I couldn't decide which card to send and then thought you'd enjoy both!" Diana wrote in one card, via UPI. Both featured sexually suggestive cartoons and captions, which is seemingly indicative of the types of cards Diana enjoyed sending her friends.

"No one has ever fitted into that spot she created, there's been a void there." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hairdresser Richard Dalton, who also worked with Diana, previously told People , "Her jokes were hysterical...very naughty at times." Dalton noted that the princess had an "amazing, wicked sense of humor."

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors