Why a "Sweet" Photograph of Princess Diana and David Bowie Caused So Much Controversy for the Royal Family

Princess Diana was regularly connected with celebrities, from dancing with John Travolta to sneaking into a gay bar with Freddie Mercury. But according to one photographer, Kensington Palace attempted to stop the release of a photo of Princess Diana posing with David Bowie for a very specific reason.

Per The Telegraph, photographer Denis O'Regan snapped an iconic photo of Princess Diana with musician Bowie after she attended his Glass Spider concert at Wembley Stadium in June 1987. According to O'Regan, Princess Diana asked the photographer if Bowie would consider posing for a picture with her, to which he replied, "I think he would." O'Regan told the outlet, "I thought it was so funny," and he described Diana as "so sweet."

But according to O'Regan, Kensington Palace tried to prevent the photo from being released. "So the next day, my agent got a call from [the] palace, saying, 'Don't use the pictures,' because word had gone out about James Hewitt," the photographer explained.

Princess Diana and David Bowie attend Live Aid at Wembley Stadium on July 13, 1985. (Image credit: Mike Maloney/Mirrorpix via Getty Images)

At the time, Princess Diana was having an extramarital affair with Hewitt, her horseback riding instructor—a fact the palace presumably wanted to conceal. "So that's when it kind of erupted," O'Regan said. The photographer continued, "They just didn't want Diana in the press...It was really [that] they didn't want to fuel the fire."

Princess Diana and David Bowie at the Concert of Hope benefit for World AIDS Day at Wembley Arena in London on December 2, 1993. (Image credit: Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

According to O'Regan, Kensington Palace didn't want the world to know Diana attended Bowie's show with Hewitt. Reflecting on the unusual situation, the photographer told the outlet, "[E]ven though I didn't get the multi-million dollar shot of [Diana and Hewitt] together, because no one knew who he was...it was obviously a tiny moment in history."

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors