Christina Aguilera called for "freedom" for Britney Spears in a powerful open letter shared on Twitter.

"It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish," Aguilera wrote.

Spears asked a court to end her "abusive" 13-year conservatorship in a devastating hearing last week.

Christina Aguilera shared a powerful open letter in support of Britney Spears on Twitter Monday, after Spears' devastating court testimony last week in which she asked a judge to end her "abusive" 13-year conservatorship. Spears told the court that her conservators had prohibited her from having her IUD removed, preventing her from having another child, while she was also compelled to work and forced to take the mood stabilizer lithium. "I just want my life back," she said.

Aguilera, who starred alongside Spears in The Mickey Mouse Club in the '90s, wrote on Twitter, "These past few days I’ve been thinking about Britney and everything she is going through." Sharing a childhood photo of herself and Spears, she continued, "It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish."

"To be silenced, ignored, bullied or denied support by those 'close' to you is the most depleting, devastating and demeaning thing imaginable. The harmful mental and emotional damage this can take on a human spirit is nothing to be taken lightly," Aguilera wrote. "Every woman must have the right to her own body, her own reproductive system, her own privacy, her own space, her own healing and her own happiness."

"While I am not behind the closed doors of this very layered & personal yet public conversation—all I can do is share from my heart on what I’ve heard, read and seen in the media," she added. "The conviction and desperation of this plea for freedom leads me to believe that this person I once knew has been living without compassion or decency from those in control."

"To a woman who has worked under conditions and pressure unimaginable to most, I promise you she deserves all of the freedom possible to live her happiest life," Aguilera concluded. "My heart goes out to Britney. She deserves all the TRUE love and support in the world."



