Lorde Says She's "Not Built for Pop Star Life" in New Interview

The artist can only do so much time in the spotlight.

By Iris Goldsztajn
chicago, il august 01 lorde performs at bud light stage during 2014 lollapalooza day one at grant park on august 1, 2014 in chicago, illinois photo by theo wargogetty images
Theo WargoGetty Images

Lorde is back! After releasing her third album, Solar Power, in August, the singer-songwriter covers the new issue of Vogue. In her intimate interview, Lorde opens up about why she leaves such big gaps between her albums—and why she needs to.

"I’m a highly sensitive person," she says, which won't surprise anyone who's listened to her lyrics closely. "I’m not built for pop star life. To have a public-facing existence is something I find really intense and is something I’m not good at. That natural charisma is not what I have. I have the brain in the jar."

Though she'll do the "pop star" thing for a little while, Lorde couldn't handle it being her entire life. "But for whatever reason people have allowed me to say, Okay, I’m going to come and do the thing—do the shoot, do the red carpet, speak to the journalists, put the music out—and when I’ve done it to the point of total exhaustion, when I have completely quenched that thirst, I’m going to go home, and you’re not going to see me for two or three or four years," she explains.

"I’ll be doing the other thing, which is being there for every single birthday and dinner party and cooking every single meal and going on every single walk and taking every single bath. And when I’ve done that, and I’m like, all right, that’s enough of that for a little while, I’ll come back again," she continues.

So on top of being a close-to-mythical artist with boatloads of devoted fans, Lorde is also a wonderful friend? She really does have it all.

