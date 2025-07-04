Katie Holmes Debuts a $3,400 Khaite Bag With Unexpected Pants and Glove Ballet Flats
She's mastered the art of high-low dressing.
Katie Holmes is no stranger to the ballet flats trend, and has been wearing a particular pair of leather glove flats for months now. Stepping out on July 3 in New York City, Holmes debuted a $3,400 Khaite shoulder bag, and proved she's officially mastered casual dressing with a chic twist.
Holmes's pre-July 4 outfit combined a pair of black leather glove ballet flats—possibly a sold-out pair by Mansur Gavriel—with a navy sweater featuring the embroidered slogan "Happy hours."
A plethora of celebs and It-girls have been wearing ballet flats in recent months. While Gigi Hadid has shown her love for Mary Jane-style ballet flats, Jennifer Lawrence is a fan of The Row's Mesh Sock Flats.
A known lover of Khaite, Holmes carried a black Audrey Leather Shoulder Bag from the designer, which retails for $3,400. The Dawson's Creek star hasn't been spotted with this particular bag before, but it's no surprise the sleek purse comes from one of her favored designers.
Perhaps the most unexpected item in Holmes's outfit was her pair of burnt orange, coral, or rust faded pants. The laidback style showed the actress's talent for pairing high-low pieces in her outfits, making for the perfect pre-holiday weekend style.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.