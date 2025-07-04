Katie Holmes Debuts a $3,400 Khaite Bag With Unexpected Pants and Glove Ballet Flats

Katie Holmes is no stranger to the ballet flats trend, and has been wearing a particular pair of leather glove flats for months now. Stepping out on July 3 in New York City, Holmes debuted a $3,400 Khaite shoulder bag, and proved she's officially mastered casual dressing with a chic twist.

Holmes's pre-July 4 outfit combined a pair of black leather glove ballet flats—possibly a sold-out pair by Mansur Gavriel—with a navy sweater featuring the embroidered slogan "Happy hours."

A plethora of celebs and It-girls have been wearing ballet flats in recent months. While Gigi Hadid has shown her love for Mary Jane-style ballet flats, Jennifer Lawrence is a fan of The Row's Mesh Sock Flats.

Katie Holmes in New York on July 3. (Image credit: Backgrid)

A known lover of Khaite, Holmes carried a black Audrey Leather Shoulder Bag from the designer, which retails for $3,400. The Dawson's Creek star hasn't been spotted with this particular bag before, but it's no surprise the sleek purse comes from one of her favored designers.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Perhaps the most unexpected item in Holmes's outfit was her pair of burnt orange, coral, or rust faded pants. The laidback style showed the actress's talent for pairing high-low pieces in her outfits, making for the perfect pre-holiday weekend style.