Katie Holmes Debuts a $3,400 Khaite Bag With Unexpected Pants and Glove Ballet Flats

She's mastered the art of high-low dressing.

Katie Holmes carries a black Khaite bag and wears a navy sweatshirt featuring the words Happy hours
Katie Holmes is no stranger to the ballet flats trend, and has been wearing a particular pair of leather glove flats for months now. Stepping out on July 3 in New York City, Holmes debuted a $3,400 Khaite shoulder bag, and proved she's officially mastered casual dressing with a chic twist.

Holmes's pre-July 4 outfit combined a pair of black leather glove ballet flats—possibly a sold-out pair by Mansur Gavriel—with a navy sweater featuring the embroidered slogan "Happy hours."

A plethora of celebs and It-girls have been wearing ballet flats in recent months. While Gigi Hadid has shown her love for Mary Jane-style ballet flats, Jennifer Lawrence is a fan of The Row's Mesh Sock Flats.

Katie Holmes carries a black Khaite bag and wears a navy sweatshirt featuring the words Happy hours

Katie Holmes in New York on July 3.

A known lover of Khaite, Holmes carried a black Audrey Leather Shoulder Bag from the designer, which retails for $3,400. The Dawson's Creek star hasn't been spotted with this particular bag before, but it's no surprise the sleek purse comes from one of her favored designers.

Katie Holmes carries a black Khaite bag and wears a navy sweatshirt featuring the words Happy hours

Perhaps the most unexpected item in Holmes's outfit was her pair of burnt orange, coral, or rust faded pants. The laidback style showed the actress's talent for pairing high-low pieces in her outfits, making for the perfect pre-holiday weekend style.

Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

