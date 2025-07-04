Meghan Markle's $148 Cuyana Sun Hat Is Perfect for the Beach or Wimbledon

The season of sun hats has arrived. Just as Kate Middleton's editor-approved L.K. Bennett sun hat is the perfect accessory for Wimbledon, Meghan Markle's Cuyana summer hat is ideal for a trip to the beach or a vacation abroad.

The Duchess of Sussex recently wore her Cuyana Wide Brim Ecuador Hat, which retails for $148, in an Instagram post. Meghan was photographed wearing the chic hat on the beach, pairing the accessory with an oversize cream shirt and white linen shorts. "That weekend feeling," she captioned the Instagram post. She previously wore the timeless item on the cover of People magazine.

Meghan's Cuyana hat was "handwoven by Ecuadorian artisans from Toquilla straw," and is described as "a modern interpretation of the classic silhouette." Much like Kate's L.K. Bennett $125 sun hat, the affordability of Meghan's $148 Cuyana hat means it's easier than ever for royal fans to replicate the regal style.

Cuyana Wide Brim Ecuador Hat $148 at Cuyana

Just in time for summer vacation, Meghan's sun hat is now available in a packable version at the same price point. Essentially, the Cuyana Wide Brim Ecuador Hat is set to travel worldwide with its owner.

Cuyana Packable Wide Brim Ecuador Hat $148 at Cuyana

Alongside her Cuyana sun hat, Duchess Meghan wore Heidi Merrick's JJ Shirt in Ivory Tissue Linen, which retails for $225, and Aquazzura's Tessa Sandal Flats in pink leather. For jewelry, Meghan wore her Cartier Yellow Gold Tank Française Watch, and a Cartier Love Bracelet.

Basically, it's easier than ever to dress like a duchess.