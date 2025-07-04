Why Queen Camilla's Son Thinks He'd "Probably Be Dead" If He'd Been Given a Trust Fund When He Was Younger

Queen Camilla's children may have been born into a wealthy family, but that doesn't mean they had access to those funds. In fact, Tom Parker Bowles has revealed he never had a trust fund, and he's actually grateful he had to build a career instead—despite his mother marrying into the Royal Family.

During an appearance on the podcast "White Wine Question Time," The Queen's son opened up about his finances, saying, "Sadly, no trust fund. You know, actually, it's a good thing not having a trust fund. I'd probably be dead if I'd had one." Parker Bowles continued, "Obviously, I had to work like everyone. You know, you have to work. It's important."

Describing how he developed his career, Parker Bowles said, "I stumbled somewhat into food writing, 25 years ago when the landscape was rather different." Prior to becoming a respected food writer, Parker Bowles said he "worked for a wonderful film PR company called DDA," which allowed him to work alongside a plethora of celebrities.

Tom Parker Bowles never had a trust fund. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Reflecting on his role in PR, which saw him working at Cannes Film Festival, Parker Bowles explained, "So you'd be taking Alicia Silverstone round London in the '90s, or Anna Friel, or whatever." He continued, "It wasn't the most arduous of jobs, but I was always late."

Unfortunately, Parker Bowles was fired from the role, explaining during his podcast appearance, "But eventually, enough was enough. I got sacked...So anyway, I was sitting around thinking, you know, what the hell am I going to do?"

"It's a good thing not having a trust fund. I'd probably be dead if I'd had one." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Parker Bowles's most recent book, Cooking & The Crown: Royal Recipes From Queen Victoria to King Charles III, explores the culinary habits of the Royal Family and was released in late 2024.

Tom Parker Bowles 'Cooking and the Crown: Royal Recipes From Queen Victoria to King Charles III' $13.82 at Amazon US