Alicia Silverstone Says She Got Banned From a Dating App Twice

Ugh, as if!

By Iris Goldsztajn
ridgewood, nj april 14 alicia silverstone signs copies of her book the kind mamma at bookends bookstore on april 14, 2014 in ridgewood, new jersey photo by dave kotinskygetty images
Dave KotinskyGetty Images

As anyone who is or has been in the dating app game knows, things are tough out there—and if this makes you feel any better, being a celeb doesn't give you an advantage in that domain. Alicia Silverstone hasn't revealed any dating horror stories, but she did have a pretty frustrating issue with one of the apps that made it kiiiinda hard to actually go out with anyone.

"A few years ago, I tried to get on, you know, dating apps, and I put a fake profile, because I wasn't comfortable yet being me, and so... and then I got kicked off. I got banned," she said on The Drew Barrymore Show.

"And then I tried again, I got the courage up, because I heard that you were on, and I heard that Sharon Stone was on, so I was like, 'well if they can be on, I can be on,' so I went on as myself and that took a lot of courage to do it, and then I did it and I had a date with someone planned, and then the day I went in to find out about the date, where we were meeting or whatever, I'd been banned, poor guy, so I got kicked off as myself too."

That honestly sounds so upsetting—not only will this man have thought that Silverstone ghosted him, but she also never got to find him again. But obviously, there are plenty of fish (the idiom, not the app).

According to Hello!, the Clueless actress was previously married to musician Christopher Jarecki, with whom she shares a son, Bear.

