Amelia Dimoldenberg Gives an Update on Her Status with Andrew Garfield Following Their Chicken Shop Date

Oh, the couple who could have been. Over the past couple of years, Chicken Shop Date host Amelia Dimoldenberg and actor Andrew Garfield have been passionately shipped by hopeless romantics who saw their red carpet interactions, and, eventually, their own Chicken Shop Date episode. The date (or "date"... or date??) between the two consisted of Garfield even pondering whether they could have really dated, if they'd met under different circumstances. Of course, this left everyone hoping even more that they'd actaully just get together already.

Now, Dimoldenberg has shared an update on where they stand. In an interview with UK newspaper The Times, she said, "We’re friends. I saw him at the Oscars and he’s a great guy, a great person. We’ve got such a great dynamic." Boooo!!

This news won't come as a surprise to anyone who has been following reports about Garfield's dating life. The 41-year-old is reportedly dating A Complete Unknown actor Monica Barbaro.

"They've been really low-key and have been spending time together quietly," a source told People in February. The two were photographed leaving the Vanity Fair Oscar Party together in March, though they didn't pose together on the red carpet at the awards show or at the party, as reported by Elle.

Dimoldenberg and Barbaro did cross paths on the red carpet when the comedian interviewed the Oscar-nominated star. In the interview, Dimoldenberg says, “I heard we have something in common.” Barbaro then looks a little thrown off and asks, “What?” And they both start giggling. Dimoldenberg explains that she was talking about them both having a history with the play A Midsummer Night’s Dream, and the Top Gun: Maverick actor replies, “That’s what I thought you were going to say.”

The shipping of Dimoldenberg and Garfield began when she interviewed him on the red carpet of the GQ Men of the Year Awards in November 2022. While Dimoldenberg did the half-deadpan half-flirty thing she does on Chicken Shop Date, there was something more... transcendent about their exchange. The flirting seemed real. At least to the many people who helped the video go viral online.

The two then crossed paths again at the Golden Globes in January 2023. More giggling! More jokes! More chemistry!

Finally, Garfield made an appearance on Chicken Shop Date in October 2024. "We can own that it's been vibey," Garfield says at the beginning of the interview. The situation then turns meta when he keeps wondering whether they could have actually dated, if them appearing to flirt in interviews and then going on a fake date on a comedy talk show didn't happen. "Do you think this has fucked up the fact that we could’ve actually gone on a date at some point?” he asks.

Now, though, Garfield is with Barbaro, and Dimoldenberg is happily single.

"I’ve got my whole life to be settling down with someone," Dimoldenberg told The Times. "My life is very fast-paced. I’m going traveling, I’m working away, I’m doing all these different things. I feel like I’m really glad to be single at this moment."