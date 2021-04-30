Today's Top Stories
1
Paid Leave for All Isn't Just a 'Women's Issue'
2
See New William and Kate 10th Anniversary Photos
3
Read 'Crying in H Mart' With Us in May
4
24 Hours with Model-Entrepreneur Emily DiDonato
5
Our Favorite Denim Shorts for Grown-Ups

Irina Shayk Channeled 'Clueless' in a Plaid Skirt Suit

By Emily Dixon

    Looks like Irina Shayk has an outfit-selecting computer in her closet, because she headed out in New York City Wednesday in an ensemble that positively screams Clueless. As Vogue reports, Shayk wore a purple, yellow, and red plaid skirt suit, the work of Vivienne Westwood, layered over a black tank top. And if your first association with plaid skirt suits isn't the legendary Cher Horowitz and Dionne Davenport? You've got some cinematic homework to do!

    Alas, Shayk accessorized with neither knee socks nor a statement hat, but rather leaned into the grunge aesthetic, wearing black knee high combat boots by Magda Butrym, black sunglasses, a black face mask, and mismatched earrings. Still, I suspect Cher and Dionne would approve!

    new york, new york april 28 irina shayk is seen in the west village on april 28, 2021 in new york city photo by gothamgc images
    GothamGetty Images
    new york, ny april 28 irina shayk is seen on april 28, 2021 in new york city photo by jose perezbauer griffingc images
    Jose Perez/Bauer-GriffinGetty Images
    los angeles july 21 the movie clueless, written and directed by amy heckerling seen here from left, stacey dash as dionne davenport, and alicia silverstone as cher horowitz theatrical wide release, friday, july 21, 1995 screen capture paramount pictures photo by cbs via getty images
    CBS Photo ArchiveGetty Images
    Two Years of Marie Claire Magazine
    marieclaire.com
    $15.00
    SHOP NOW

    Speaking to Vogue last year—25 years after Clueless was originally released—Alicia Silverstone reflected on the inspiration behind those iconic plaid suits. "The clothes are the star of the film—or at least the costar!" she said. "It’s a nod to a school girl uniform, but in an elevated, chic, very high-fashion way. And it’s so absurd. Immediately you’re transformed and you know the world that you’re in, because that’s not how kids dress to go to school," she said.

    The yellow suit almost didn't make it to the screen, Silverstone revealed. "There were three options for this opening scene: a blue version, a red version, and a yellow version," she said. "Amy [Heckerling, the director] and Mona [May, the costume designer] chose the yellow one because they felt it was the most appropriate for the scene." Perhaps Shayk's purple version will make it into the remake?

    Related Stories
    Irina Shayk Makes a Strong Case For Denim Chaps
    Irina Shayk Shared a Rare Photo of Her Daughter
    This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Celebrity
    A-Rod "Wants to Get Back Together" With J.Lo
    Gabrielle and Dwyane Talked Being a "Partnership"
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    John Is "So Glad" Chrissy Spoke About Losing Jack
    William and Kate Mark Anniversary with Sweet Video
    How Meg & Harry Marked Kate and Will's Anniversary
    William Gave Kate a $12,000 Necklace
    The Best TV and Movie Wedding Dresses of All Time
    40 Celeb Exes Who Worked Together After a Breakup
    Iconic Party Photos From the Past
    Inside the Royal Family's Secret Code-Word System