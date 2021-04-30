Looks like Irina Shayk has an outfit-selecting computer in her closet, because she headed out in New York City Wednesday in an ensemble that positively screams Clueless. As Vogue reports, Shayk wore a purple, yellow, and red plaid skirt suit, the work of Vivienne Westwood, layered over a black tank top. And if your first association with plaid skirt suits isn't the legendary Cher Horowitz and Dionne Davenport? You've got some cinematic homework to do!

Alas, Shayk accessorized with neither knee socks nor a statement hat, but rather leaned into the grunge aesthetic, wearing black knee high combat boots by Magda Butrym, black sunglasses, a black face mask, and mismatched earrings. Still, I suspect Cher and Dionne would approve!

Gotham Getty Images

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin Getty Images

CBS Photo Archive Getty Images

Speaking to Vogue last year—25 years after Clueless was originally released—Alicia Silverstone reflected on the inspiration behind those iconic plaid suits. "The clothes are the star of the film—or at least the costar!" she said. "It’s a nod to a school girl uniform, but in an elevated, chic, very high-fashion way. And it’s so absurd. Immediately you’re transformed and you know the world that you’re in, because that’s not how kids dress to go to school," she said.

The yellow suit almost didn't make it to the screen, Silverstone revealed. "There were three options for this opening scene: a blue version, a red version, and a yellow version," she said. "Amy [Heckerling, the director] and Mona [May, the costume designer] chose the yellow one because they felt it was the most appropriate for the scene." Perhaps Shayk's purple version will make it into the remake?

