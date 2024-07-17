If You’re Looking for New Music from Adele Anytime Soon, Well—Don’t Hold Your Breath: “My Tank Is Quite Empty”

Adele has been known to take long stretches between albums—for example, there were six years between her last two albums, 2015’s 25 and 2021’s 30—so fans are used to waiting ample time between new music offerings. And that line of thinking doesn’t seem to be changing, as the singer revealed that, after her residencies in Las Vegas and Munich end this year, she’s taking a “big break” and has no plans for new music, per The Hollywood Reporter .

Ahead of her multi-day residency in Munich, Adele told German broadcaster ZDF , when asked if there’d be a follow up to 30 anytime soon that her “tank is quite empty” after performing so much, “an emotional experience that, while profound, has depleted her energy,” The Hollywood Reporter writes.

Adele has performed over 100 shows with her Las Vegas residency, which has run since 2022 and ends later this year. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In Adele’s own words, “I don’t have any plans for new music at all,” she said. “I want a big break after all this, and I think I want to do other creative things, just for a little while.”

Driving home her point that she’s burned out, she added “You know, I don’t even sing at home at all. How strange is that?”

The Grammy-winning artist is so famous that Munich crafted a pop-up stadium just for the purpose of her 10-performance residency, which takes place throughout August. Adele announced the residency on Instagram back in January, writing at the time “I was too curious not to follow up and indulge in this idea.” But fame is something Adele largely loathes, she said, telling ZDF “I don’t like being famous. I love making music and that people are receptive to it and like it—but the fame side of it I absolutely hate, and I miss everything about who I was [before becoming a celebrity].”

Though music is her passion, fame has never suited her, she said. (Image credit: Getty Images)

She has become one of the most celebrated singers globally, and kicked off her Las Vegas residency, “Weekends with Adele,” back in 2022 at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace—and has performed more than 100 shows in Vegas since, per Deadline . News that new music wasn’t coming anytime soon shouldn’t shock fans, and not just because there are typically long breaks between albums. Adele said herself, while onstage at one of her residency shows in January, that she didn’t think she would “write an album for quite some time.”

After her Munich mini-residency, she’ll return to Vegas for the final 10 dates of “Weekends with Adele,” which concludes November 23, Bustle reports. “The residency, these shows have changed my life,” she wrote on Instagram in October of last year. “I desperately needed to fall back in love with performing live again, and I have. I needed to reconnect with my songs and remember what they mean to me, and I have!”

As to the aforementioned “other creative things” Adele could undertake during her “big break,” acting might be one of them. In December, she told The Hollywood Reporter that she was interested in making her acting debut, but admitted the movie she wants to make hasn’t come together yet: “There is one movie I want to do, but the guy whose movie it would be, he’s not mentally ready to write the script for it,” she said. “I bug him every now and then about it, but he’s just not there yet. But that’s the only role I ever want. Because I think I’d nail it. I think I’d do really, really, really good at it.”

There’s probably nothing Adele can’t do, in all honesty. But for now? Now is the time for rest and renewal, and much deserved time, at that.