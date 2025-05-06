A certain blonde pop star has been on a red carpet hiatus since attending the 2025 Grammys in a fiery Vivienne Westwood dress. Alas, the drought continues: Taylor Swift's dress or suit for the night of the 2025 Met Gala isn't one fans will get to see.

While there was plenty of tailoring at the red carpet honoring the history of Black dandyism, there wasn't Taylor Swift. The Grammy-winner declined to take part in the annual Met Gala fashion on display at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday, May 5. Now, a moment of silence for the Louis Vuitton or Chanel suit that could of have been a best-dressed contender. (While the star herself was missing, her favorite designers dressed several celebrities including Zendaya, Dua Lipa and Rihanna.)

Hopes for a Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce date to the Met Museum rose when the Kansas City Chiefs football player was spotted in New York City before of the event. Usually, celebrities arrive in Manhattan ahead of the red carpet when they're planning to attend—and if they're anything like Sabrina Carpenter, Tyla, or Doechii, they'll tease their Met Gala look by wearing the same designer en route to getting ready. However, rumors of a joint Taylor-and-Travis suiting moment styled by Joseph Cassell Falconer were dashed by the end of the carpet.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce had several New York City dates in the past year, but the Met Gala isn't one of them. (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to a Daily Mail report, her absence is most likely due to the "gap year" she's taking after 2024's whirlwind tour and album release. Swift has reportedly been laying low with Kelce, going to the gym, cooking meals at home, and cuddling—that is, the exact opposite of a massive red carpet circuit.

The chances of Taylor Swift attending the 2025 Met Gala were always lower than a Reputation (Taylor's Version) fan theory coming true. Swift hasn't attended the event since 2016, when she served as co-chair alongside actor Idris Elba. For the Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology-themed event, Swift wore a metallic Louis Vuitton dress with side cut-outs and lace-up black heels. Her hair, recently dyed bleach blonde, was cut into a sharp micro-bob.

Taylor Swift co-chaired the Met Gala in 2016, wearing Louis Vuitton. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Taylor Swift has attended the Met Gala red carpet a grand total of six times since her debut in 2008. Over the years, her gowns for the annual Costume Institute benefit have evolved in lockstep with her personal style transformation while adhering to the highly-specific themes of the year. Her first Badgley Mischka dress matched the golden tones of Fearless with sunshine sequins coating every inch of the floor-length piece. Later trips up the Met steps in 2010 and 2011 involved creamy gowns by Ralph Lauren Collection and J. Mendel, respectively.

Taylor Swift wore Fearless-coded gold for her first Met Gala in 2008. (Image credit: Getty Images)

She followed that look with an ethereal dress by Ralph Lauren Collection in 2010. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A fan-favorite look arrived in 2014, when Swift wore a baby pink Oscar de la Renta gown with a dramatic train and a bead-embellished bow at her back.

At the end of the Red era, Swift attended the Met Gala in Oscar de la Renta. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Swift's presence was missed a decade later, as her streak of Met skips continued. For the 2024 Met Gala, Taylor Swift had a solid excuse to miss the festivities. While celebrities descended on Manhattan, she was preparing to kick off the European leg of her record-breaking Eras Tour.

This year, Taylor Swift has kept a quiet fashion profile. Aside from her turn at the Grammys, she's skipped every major award show—including ones where she received awards. The last time she accepted a trophy at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, it was virtually in a Miu Miu plaid skirt and diamond jewelry. Maybe the singer is simply in her incognito era.