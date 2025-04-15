Taylor Swift Fans Just Spotted a Major Clue That She's Working on a New Album

Taylor Swift has millions of passionate fans worldwide, so there's not a chance that any clue about her music or little tidbit about her life is going to go unnoticed. Even if it's briefly posted on the Instagram account for Universal Music Sweden and hidden in an interview with a Swedish DJ. Let me explain.

As reported by USA Today, over the weekend a video posted by Universal Music Sweden went viral before being taken down. But, of course, the video still lives on in re-posts. The clip is of an interview with the DJ Jacob Criborn, who is talking about his remix of the 1986 song "Canelloni, Macaroni" by Lasse Holm. Criborn talks about working on the song with violinist and composer Erik Arvinder.

"He did a string arrangement of 25," Criborn says in the video. (As noted by USA Today, the translation from Swedish to England comes from Google Translate.) "He got some brass guys playing trumpet, saxophone, trombone. And they were like, 'We're just going to finish Taylor Swift's record and then we'll jump on 'Canelloni.'"

While this video has been taken down, another clip of Criborn remains on the account.

In case you're not up on your Swedish orchestral composers—understandable!—Arvinder has actually worked with a number of pop musicians. He played violin on music by Ariana Grande, Harry Styles, The Weeknd, and Ed Sheeran. He toured with John Legend and Childish Gambino. And he worked as an arranger for albums by Childish Gambino, Avicii, and Lupe Fiasco. Clearly, it's not out of the realm of possibility that this is someone who would work with Swift.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In posts on social media, fans of Swift's voiced their excitement—and their doubts that Arvinder's (potential) work is for a new album.

"Orchestral album??? We are SEATED," commented a user on a fan account post. "ORCHESTRA THEMED ALBUM. We are going beyond," another person wrote. On a different post, a fan commented, "This is the biggest clue we’ve gotten that TS12 is in the works!"

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

But, others think that perhaps Arvinder is helping with the re-recorded version of Reputation. "The translation I saw said they were finishing Taylor’s album. Maybe Reputation needed some love!" wrote an Instagram user. Another said, " Maybe he’s just doing remixes for RepTV?"

This is far from the first gossip to come out about new music from Swift. Back in February, a source told Express UK that the singer was working on a new album.

"Taylor is in the development stages of her new album which will be released at the end of the year," a source from AEG, the live entertainment company that promoted the Eras Tour claimed. "She wrote songs backstage on her last tour and bosses at AEG have been told to prepare themselves for another tour in 2026."

Swift is prolific—she released four new albums in the past five years—so it's not like its far-fetched that she's working on more music. Now, we'll just have to see if she really is collaborating with Arvinder, whether it's on an orchestra-themed album, on Reputation: Taylor's Version, or on something else entirely.