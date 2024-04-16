Alexa PenaVega Shares Stillbirth of Her 4th Child Indy: "In the Pain We Have Found Peace"

Alexa PenaVega and her husband Carlos have announced the tragic stillbirth of their fourth child, a little girl named Indy.

The Spy Kids star and Big Time Rush actor took to Instagram to share heartbreaking words about losing baby Indy.

"There are never the right words to say when it comes to loss," they wrote.

"After a beautiful and peaceful delivery our daughter 'Indy' was born at rest. It has been a painful journey. But in the pain we have found peace. God continues to comfort and hold us in his arms.

"The prayers from the community around us have been so sustaining in this difficult season. This little girl has already changed our lives in so many ways. She was absolutely beautiful. And looked just like daddy. Dark hair and all. Grief has come to us in waves. Moments of feeling absolutely gutted... then moments of feeling blessed by just getting a moment with her."

They continued, "We can't understand why things like this happen and we may never get those answers. Indy Rex PenaVega, you completely changed our world. You moved us to a new place. You gave us the community we have been longing for. We love you can't wait to see how many other lives you change."

Friends and fans shared words of comfort and support with the grieving couple.

The official account for Big Time Rush wrote, "Our thoughts and prayers are with your whole family. We love you and you're in our hearts always. Rest in peace, sweet angel."

Alexa's Spy Kids costar Daryl Sabara commented, "Love you so so much"

"Your words breathe Beauty and strength in a time of grief and loss. I am so sorry for your loss," wrote Derek Hough. "May your hearts be filled with comfort"

Alexa and Carlos also share sons Ocean, 6, and Kingston, 4, and daughter Rio, 2.