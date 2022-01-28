Alicia Silverstone Gave the Finger to This Body-Shaming Caption in a Very Honest TikTok

Alicia Silverstone isn't afraid to speak her mind.

The Clueless star made a TikTok to call out a paparazzi photo posted online, which was captioned "Alicia Silverstone Candid Fat Photo."

In the video, the actress raises her middle finger to whoever wrote the caption, while the viral song "abcdefu" plays in the background. "Damn. I think I look good #abcdefu," Silverstone captioned the video.

While being fat in itself is not a bad thing, and "looking good" is certainly not the opposite of being fat, it's just a really weird qualifier to write under a photo of any woman. Like writing "Alicia Silverstone Candid Tall Photo" or something. It's just super weird.

Add to that the connotations that the word "fat" unfortunately still has today, and it's easy to see why the actress wasn't thrilled by it all.

She reposted the TikTok to her Instagram, where blue-ticked followers had #thoughts.

"Clearly people with way too much time on their hands?! The press is SO weird!!! To comment on how a woman’s body looks for… absolutely no reason?! Get out of here!!!" wrote body confidence activist Alex Light.

"You look amazing and even if you hadn’t: STFU," wrote beauty journalist Sali Hughes.

"I love you," simply chimed in Selma Blair, in the world's most perfect Clueless/Legally Blonde universe crossover.

Well, anyway, I'm sure Alicia Silverstone knows she's amazing and looks amazing, and that she's used enough to comments like these that they don't get to her too much anymore. You have to look at the silver lining here: At least she wasn't called a "virgin who can't drive." Now that would be way harsh.