Oh, Charlize Theron , the woman that you are. On May 8, the actor was seen at the Jimmy Kimmel Live! Studio, as she prepared to talk all things Old Guard 2 (editor’s note: I have been waiting 5 long years for this sequel, and it’s finally here!). Of course, Theron looked immaculate in a blazer and sheer skirt, but the cunty little bob that she was sporting is what really brought my to my knees.

As is customary for the trend, Theron’s bob was blunt and the epitome of bad-bitch energy. From the ombre-blonde color to the length that stops right at her (very chiseled) jawline, everything about the hairstyle felt like the perfect complement to her edgy all-black outfit. The actress opted out of any additional clips or accessories, allowing the hairstyle to truly stand out on its own.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cunty little bobs have catapulted in popularity of the last few weeks, thanks to White Lotus actor Leslie Bibb, who, along with her hairstylist Chris McMillan , created the trendy moniker back in March. Since then, a host of other A-list celebrities have followed in Bibb’s footsteps, like Michelle Williams , Julia Fox , and more.

Both Theron’s haircut and color feel like two halves of the perfect recipe for chic summer hair, so I will absolutely be getting my own bob haircut touched up and may even pick up a box of dye to experiment with some color over the next few weeks. Keep reading for the products that will get me the Charlize Theron-inspired hair of my dreams.

Clairol Colorstrong Permanent Zero Ammonia Hair Dye, 5.0 Medium Brown - Toscana Hair Color, Pack of 1 $8.99 at Amazon While Theron's blond is perfect, it may be a little too light for me to start with, so I'm thinking of trying a bit of a lighter brown that's a few shades brighter than my natural hair color, like this one from Clairol.

Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray $52 at Blue Mercury $19.99 at Target $26 at Amazon Theron's bob has that slightly messy, piecey look to it and I bet it was achieved by using some type of texturizing spray. This one from Oribe is my favorite so i'll be pulling it out when recreating this look.

SHEGLAM Dual Voltage Mini Flat Iron Hair Straightener Curling Iron Combo $19.99 at Amazon US Another way to get that look is to curl your hair when straightening it, which sounds complicated in theory, but is actually so easy and one of my favorite ways to add some volume to my hair. The outside of this straightener from SheGlam is rounded, which will make it super easy to just flip the iron to get a few waves in after I'm done straightening my hair.