Anne Hathaway on Being 5 Years Sober: "That Feels Like a Milestone"

Anne Hathaway has spoken out about being sober before, but she's just further explained what it means for her.
In a new profile interview with the New York Times, the actress was asked about her attitude to "middle age," or having passed the arbitrary milestone of 40 (Hathaway is 41).
"I don’t take it that seriously," she answered. "There are so many other things I identify as milestones. I don’t normally talk about it, but I am over five years sober. That feels like a milestone to me."
A post shared by Anne Hathaway
A photo posted by annehathaway on
Age, for her, is an achievement, not a hinderance—or at least it shouldn't be.
"Forty feels like a gift," Hathaway continued. "The fact of the matter is I hesitate at calling things 'middle age' simply because I can be a semantic stickler and I could get hit by a car later today. We don’t know if this is middle age. We don’t know anything."
Speaking about her decision to stop drinking earlier this year in Vanity Fair, the actress said, "I knew deep down it wasn’t for me. And it just felt so extreme to have to say, 'But none?' But none. If you’re allergic to something or have an anaphylactic reaction to something, you don’t argue with it. So I stopped arguing with it."
Hathaway is at the center of the celeb news cycle right now thanks to her new movie The Idea of You, out now, in which she stars opposite Nicholas Galitzine. She also served as a producer on the movie, which makes it all the more personal to her.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Beyoncé Was "A Mom First" Working With Daughter Blue Ivy Carter on 'Mufasa'
This will be the pre-teen's movie debut.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Meryl Streep Reveals That Skinnydipping at 5 O'Clock In the Morning Is Something Her ‘Big Little Lies’ Co-Star Nicole Kidman Apparently Enjoys
Streep presented Kidman with a lifetime achievement award on Saturday, and said it was “impossible not to be in awe of her" (referring more to her work than her early morning dips in the Pacific).
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Katie Holmes Finds the Least Basic White Button-Down
Hers has a playful illustrated twist.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Anne Hathaway Says That She Stopped Getting Sent Romantic Scripts As She Neared Turning 40
Before her current project, ‘The Idea of You,’ the 41-year-old said “I hadn’t been sent a romantic script in a really long time.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Anne Hathaway Provides a Much-Awaited Update on Sequels for Two of Her Most Popular Movies
There's some good news, and there's some bad news.
By Fleurine Tideman Published
-
Anne Hathaway Details the "Gross" Audition Request She Once Endured
"Now we know better."
By Meghan De Maria Published
-
Anne Hathaway Opens Up About Her Decision to Be Sober, Dealing with Anxiety, and Knowing She's Sexy
"I’m a Scorpio. I know what I’m like on a Saturday night."
By Fleurine Tideman Published
-
Anne Hathaway Says Online Vitriol from 'Hathahate' Cost Her Acting Roles
Meanwhile, as so many are, she was struggling through loss that she didn't speak about as the trolls piled on.
By Meghan De Maria Published
-
Julie Andrews Has a Surprising Take on the 'Princess Diaries 3' Rumors
Fans might not like this news.
By Meghan De Maria Published
-
Anne Hathaway Tells Anna Wintour “I Can’t Turn, But I Can Breathe” in Supertight Red Versace Dress
The two discussed sacrifices made in the name of fashion at Milan Fashion Week.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Anne Hathaway Was Actually the Ninth Choice to Play Andrea “Andy” Sachs in ‘The Devil Wears Prada’
A laundry list of A-list women were considered for the part, including one actress who turned down the part three times.
By Rachel Burchfield Published