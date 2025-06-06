Anne Hathaway's $11,200 Bulgari Watch Instantly Elevates Her Cuffed-Jeans-and-Cardigan Outfit
She didn't just invest in her megawatt timepiece—she wears it well.
Marie Claire's guide to the best watches for women opens with a thesis statement Anne Hathaway knows well: "Women's watches are more than just devices for telling time—they're a personal investment." For the Devil Wears Prada Star, the timepiece that works overtime appears to be an $11,200 Bulgari Serpenti Tubogas stunner.
Hathaway has worn her Bulgari watch to several red carpet appearances, from the Met Gala party circuit (where she paired it with a button-up and capri pants) to fashion week front rows (where it accompanied her signature ponytail hairstyle). It's a rose gold and stainless steel piece with a pear-shaped face; its name is derived from the serpentine way it wraps around her wrist. And while it's relatively small compared to other celebrity-favorite watches—see: Kylie Jenner and Taylor Swift's Cartier selects—its signature shape is enough to pull focus when Hathaway tries styling it with more casual outfits.
Hathaway slipped on her Bulgari watch for a June 6 walk in New York City, and unintentionally proved the power of an investment timepiece while she was at it. The black watchface coordinated with her button-up cardigan and cuffed jeans: an everyday outfit combination that felt so much more elevated with the stainless steel flashing from her wrist. Oversize sunglasses and pointed-toe Western boots enhanced her casual-chic aura.
The star is a longtime ambassador for Bulgari, teaming with stylist Erin Walsh to inventively style rare jewelry and even rarer watches for exclusive events hosted by the label. On each occasion, she manages to make high-low styling look all-around luxurious. Take her stop at an April event for example, when she paired a stunning diamond and sapphire necklace with an under-$200, corseted shirt dress from GapStudio.
A walk through New York City's busy streets might seem like a risky time to wear an $11,200 watch, versus the red carpet. But Anne Hathaway is just reasserting what a growing cohort of women watch collectors already know: the point of a beautiful timepiece is to wear it.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire. She is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, and emerging brands. In 8+ years as a journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from profiles on insiders like celebrity stylist Molly Dickson to breaking brand collaboration news. She covers events like the Met Gala every year, and gets exclusive insight into red carpet looks through her column, The Close-Up.
Previously, Halie reported at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a bachelor’s degree in English from Harvard College.
