Marie Claire's guide to the best watches for women opens with a thesis statement Anne Hathaway knows well: "Women's watches are more than just devices for telling time—they're a personal investment." For the Devil Wears Prada Star, the timepiece that works overtime appears to be an $11,200 Bulgari Serpenti Tubogas stunner.

Hathaway has worn her Bulgari watch to several red carpet appearances, from the Met Gala party circuit (where she paired it with a button-up and capri pants) to fashion week front rows (where it accompanied her signature ponytail hairstyle). It's a rose gold and stainless steel piece with a pear-shaped face; its name is derived from the serpentine way it wraps around her wrist. And while it's relatively small compared to other celebrity-favorite watches—see: Kylie Jenner and Taylor Swift's Cartier selects—its signature shape is enough to pull focus when Hathaway tries styling it with more casual outfits.

Anne Hathaway styled a button-up cardigan over cuffed jeans and pointed-toe boots for a walk in New York City. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Hathaway slipped on her Bulgari watch for a June 6 walk in New York City, and unintentionally proved the power of an investment timepiece while she was at it. The black watchface coordinated with her button-up cardigan and cuffed jeans: an everyday outfit combination that felt so much more elevated with the stainless steel flashing from her wrist. Oversize sunglasses and pointed-toe Western boots enhanced her casual-chic aura.

The focal point of her look, however, was a tiny Bulgari Serpenti watch. (Image credit: Backgrid)

The star is a longtime ambassador for Bulgari, teaming with stylist Erin Walsh to inventively style rare jewelry and even rarer watches for exclusive events hosted by the label. On each occasion, she manages to make high-low styling look all-around luxurious. Take her stop at an April event for example, when she paired a stunning diamond and sapphire necklace with an under-$200, corseted shirt dress from GapStudio.

Anne Hathaway previously dressed down Bulgari diamonds with a GapStudio shirt dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A walk through New York City's busy streets might seem like a risky time to wear an $11,200 watch, versus the red carpet. But Anne Hathaway is just reasserting what a growing cohort of women watch collectors already know: the point of a beautiful timepiece is to wear it.

