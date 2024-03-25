Anne Hathaway Says Online Vitriol from 'Hathahate' Cost Her Acting Roles

Like so many stars, Anne Hathaway underwent a period of backlash after enjoying immense Hollywood success. At the same time the Les Miserables actress was taking home a Best Supporting Actress Oscar in 2013, her online detractors had a name: Hathahaters. Now, she's opening up about how the criticism of her earnest nature hurt her career—and the director who wasn't afraid to work with her amid the "humiliation" she endured.
"A lot of people wouldn't give me roles because they were so concerned about how toxic my identity had become online," Hathaway told Vanity Fair. "I had an angel in Christopher Nolan, who did not care about that and gave me one of the most beautiful roles I've had in one of the best films that I've been a part of."
"I don't know if he knew that he was backing me at the time, but it had that effect," Hathaway said of her role in 2014's Interstellar. "And my career did not lose momentum the way it could have if he hadn't backed me."
A post shared by Anne Hathaway
A photo posted by annehathaway on
Hathaway's comments about her critics come as Kate Middleton has shared her cancer diagnosis amid tons of speculation about her whereabouts. Celebrities (especially women) can't catch a break, and it's time for fans to reflect on how their actions can affect people.
Hathaway revealed to Vanity Fair that in the midst of all of the hate, she experienced a pregnancy loss in 2015. At that time, she was starring in an off-Broadway show, Grounded. "I was doing a play and I had to give birth onstage every night," she said to the outlet. "It was too much to keep it in when I was onstage pretending everything was fine."
The actress also opened up about her experiences with pregnancy in a 2019 Instagram post, writing, "For everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies." She also shared with Vanity Fair that she's connected with fans who've told her about their experiences with pregnancy loss.
Meghan is a freelance news writer at Marie Claire. Her work has also ppeared in Bustle, Refinery29, Popsugar, and other outlets. When she isn't writing, Meghan runs a community for plus-size people in the Raleigh-Durham area of North Carolina.
