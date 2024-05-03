Ben Affleck Has Been "There" for Ex Jennifer Garner Following Her Dad's Passing, Source Says

Ben Affleck is "actively involved" with supporting ex-wife Jennifer Garner a few weeks on from her dad's death.
"He has been checking in on her and making sure she knows he is there for her since her dad's passing," a source told Entertainment Tonight. "It was the kids' grandfather and Ben and him always got along. He considered him family and always will."
Affleck and Garner were married between 2005 and 2018, and share children Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12. Both have moved on romantically, with Affleck now married to Jennifer Lopez and Garner in a long-term relationship with businessman John Miller.
The source added that "beyond dealing with this loss," the 13 Going on 30 actress "is in a very happy place and gets along with Ben and Jen[nifer Lopez]. Jennifer and Jen have gotten closer, which is nice for both of them. Jennifer Garner and John Miller are doing well and they have talked about escalating their relationship to the next level."
Garner's dad William died at age 85 earlier this year, with his daughter announcing the sad news on Instagram. She acknowledged the grief that would come with his passing, but focused on the gratitude she felt for his life.
"We are grateful for Dad’s gentle demeanor and quiet strength," she wrote. "For how he teased with a mischievous smile, and for the way he invented the role of all in, ever patient girl dad. We are grateful for his work ethic, leadership and faith."
She continued, "There is so much to say about my dad—my sisters and I will never be done talking about how wonderful he was, so bear with us—but for today I share these memories with my appreciation for the kind and brilliant man, father, and grandfather he was, as well as the loving legacy he left behind."
Messages of love and condolences poured in from Garner's many friends, including Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Octavia Spencer, Lacey Chabert, Mindy Kaling, Rachel Zoe, Alyssa Milano, Charlize Theron, and many more.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
