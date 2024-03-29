Jennifer Garner's Thoughts on Aging Are So Refreshing

Being bombarded with ads for anti-aging products and seeing people complimented for "aging well" is all too normalized in our society. And in Hollywood, the pressure to "age well" is tenfold, especially for women. But one A-lister has opted out of that narrative.
Speaking to People, Jennifer Garner shared her belief that "aging is a gift," not something to be feared. "I am grateful just to be alive. And I'm grateful for the wisdom that I've gleaned out of these years and really grateful to be able to watch other women go through this process of life so gracefully," the actress said. She tries "to follow in their footsteps and tell other young women, 'Take care of yourself, but don't be scared. Aging is a gift.'"
The Last Thing He Told Me star also told the magazine she eats "really well" and exercises regularly for her mental health. And with her upcoming 52nd birthday, she's focusing on building her community. "To me that day is about: How am I going to look outside of myself?" Garner told People of her birthday. "How am I giving back to the world that gives me so much?"
This isn't the first time Garner has shared her positive outlook on the aging process, either. Last year, she told Allure wrinkles are a "part of life" when asked about the anti-wrinkle straw that was then trending on TikTok. She also told Harper's Bazaar in 2022 that her beauty advice is to "look in the mirror less," something most of us could stand to do.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Meghan is a freelance news writer at Marie Claire. Her work has also ppeared in Bustle, Refinery29, Popsugar, and other outlets. When she isn't writing, Meghan runs a community for plus-size people in the Raleigh-Durham area of North Carolina.
-
Miley Cyrus Says Beyoncé Is "Everything" After 'Cowboy Carter' Collab
"My admiration runs so much deeper now."
By Meghan De Maria Published
-
Plant-Based Feminine Care Products for the Win
Meet the brand that disrupted the feminine care space.
By Aniyah Morinia Published
-
This Manuka Honey Infused Lip Balm Is the Next It-Girl Gloss
It balances function with style.
By Deena Campbell Published
-
Ben Affleck Reportedly Set to Direct Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner In An Upcoming Netflix Crime Thriller
The former couple have acted in three movies together, all made before they married in 2005—but have never directed one another.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo Just Recreated an Iconic Scene From '13 Going on 30' on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Jenna and Matty forever!!!!!
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Jennifer Garner Pairs a Red Dress With Sneakers to Dance on the Red Carpet
The best way to promote her new film, 'Family Switch.'
By Fleurine Tideman Published
-
Jennifer Garner Praises Reese Witherspoon for Helping Her During a “Very Public, Very Hard Moment” in Her Life
To cope, the two turned to dance—and Witherspoon broke her foot in the process.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Helped Exes Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Get to a “Better Place,” Reports Say
“They are all making it work.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Jennifer Garner Literally Gives the Shoes Off Her Feet to Someone She Had Just Met
Is there a nicer person in Hollywood?
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Kate Hudson Is Also Very Into Girl Time, Except Her Girls Are Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Garner
Same.
By Chelsea Peng Published
-
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Reportedly Put Divorce on Hold, Love Is Real, Etc.
Continues to be not a drill.
By Mehera Bonner Published