Beyoncé Casually Tosses Fan $53K Designer Sunglasses at Concert

Can you imagine? One extremely lucky Renaissance World Tour concertgoer is now the proud owner of a pair of Beyoncé’s designer sunglasses—worn by the queen herself.
For his first concert ever (!), TikToker Global Valentino was front row at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and was thrown sunglasses by the performer as she sang “Diva”—but only after she checked the brand on them. (Love it.)
Security then came and tried to take the sunglasses back, but Beyoncé took matters back into her own hands and threw the sunglasses again. “I fully lost control of my body in that moment,” the TikToker put in the comments.
The 20-year-old film director told Daily Dot that the show was the “best night of my life”: “The sunglasses have my birthday inscribed in them,” he said. “I was told they’re worth more than $53,000.” How is this guy going to follow this up for his second concert?
The designer label, by the way? Off-White.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
