Beyoncé Casually Tosses Fan $53K Designer Sunglasses at Concert

Can you imagine? One extremely lucky Renaissance World Tour concertgoer is now the proud owner of a pair of Beyoncé’s designer sunglasses—worn by the queen herself.

For his first concert ever (!), TikToker Global Valentino was front row at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and was thrown sunglasses by the performer as she sang “Diva”—but only after she checked the brand on them. (Love it.)

(Image credit: Getty)

Security then came and tried to take the sunglasses back, but Beyoncé took matters back into her own hands and threw the sunglasses again. “I fully lost control of my body in that moment,” the TikToker put in the comments.

The 20-year-old film director told Daily Dot that the show was the “best night of my life”: “The sunglasses have my birthday inscribed in them,” he said. “I was told they’re worth more than $53,000.” How is this guy going to follow this up for his second concert?

(Image credit: Getty)

The designer label, by the way? Off-White.