On Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour, every show is like fashion week for the Beyhive. With each new performance, the pop star debuts a series of fresh concert 'fits all in-line with the album's Americana themes.

Thus far, Queen Bey has embraced traditional Western motifs. Her tour wardrobe has consisted of bandana prints, star spangled banners, assless chaps, and blue jeans in varying degrees of spice. The Chicago leg of her global tour stayed true to this aesthetic.

Beyoncé performed in a range of outfits incorporating gold lamé, XL rodeo buckles, leather chaps, and a bejeweled varsity jacket, before changing into a sparkly tank top and denim short-shorts from Sami Miró. Styled by Shiona Turini, the look featured a crystal-encrusted bodice with dual-layered Daisy Dukes (or, as they'll henceforth be known, Beyoncés) embellished with royal blue jewels.

Beyoncé wore denim short-shorts and an embellished tank top on her Cowboy Carter Tour. (Image credit: Instagram/@beyonce)

Finishing touches included slouchy over-the-knee denim boots and a pair of dazzling pavé David Koma earrings that could undoubtedly be seen all the way in the nosebleed section.

She styled them with denim boots and sparkling earrings. (Image credit: Instagram/@beyonce)

David Koma Crystal Buckle Shape Earrings £780 at davidkoma.com

The cheeky 'fit was the least theatrical of the bunch, to be sure. But for members of the Bey Hive, it was certainly the most meaningful. Beyoncé's look paid tribute to one of her most famous songs to date, the 2003 hit "Crazy in Love."

In the accompanying music video, a straight-haired Beyoncè can be seen sporting a very similar look to the one she wore just this week. Then, she wore a silvery tank top and low-rise denim shorts styled with a delicate gold body chain. The modern-day version was nearly identical, albeit yassified.

The singer wore a similar look in the music video for her 2003 hit, "Crazy In Love." (Image credit: Instagram/@beyonce)

Beyoncé's tour looks thus far have been designed by a range of luxury designers, from Burberry and Loewe to Roberto Cavalli. But it's her down-to-earth look from 2003 that was a momentous piece of history worth repeating.

