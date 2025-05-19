Beyoncé Recreates Her "Crazy in Love" Outfit on Her 'Cowboy Carter' Tour

She honored an important piece of American music history.

beyonce wears a white cowboy hat and gold jumpsuit on her cowboy carter tour
(Image credit: Instagram/@beyonce)
Kelsey Stiegman's avatar
By
published
in News

On Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour, every show is like fashion week for the Beyhive. With each new performance, the pop star debuts a series of fresh concert 'fits all in-line with the album's Americana themes.

Thus far, Queen Bey has embraced traditional Western motifs. Her tour wardrobe has consisted of bandana prints, star spangled banners, assless chaps, and blue jeans in varying degrees of spice. The Chicago leg of her global tour stayed true to this aesthetic.

Beyoncé performed in a range of outfits incorporating gold lamé, XL rodeo buckles, leather chaps, and a bejeweled varsity jacket, before changing into a sparkly tank top and denim short-shorts from Sami Miró. Styled by Shiona Turini, the look featured a crystal-encrusted bodice with dual-layered Daisy Dukes (or, as they'll henceforth be known, Beyoncés) embellished with royal blue jewels.

beyonce recreates her crazy in love shorts outfit on the cowboy carter tour

Beyoncé wore denim short-shorts and an embellished tank top on her Cowboy Carter Tour.

(Image credit: Instagram/@beyonce)

Finishing touches included slouchy over-the-knee denim boots and a pair of dazzling pavé David Koma earrings that could undoubtedly be seen all the way in the nosebleed section.

beyonce recreates her crazy in love shorts outfit on the cowboy carter tour

She styled them with denim boots and sparkling earrings.

(Image credit: Instagram/@beyonce)

Crystal Buckle Shape Earrings
David Koma
Crystal Buckle Shape Earrings

The cheeky 'fit was the least theatrical of the bunch, to be sure. But for members of the Bey Hive, it was certainly the most meaningful. Beyoncé's look paid tribute to one of her most famous songs to date, the 2003 hit "Crazy in Love."

In the accompanying music video, a straight-haired Beyoncè can be seen sporting a very similar look to the one she wore just this week. Then, she wore a silvery tank top and low-rise denim shorts styled with a delicate gold body chain. The modern-day version was nearly identical, albeit yassified.

beyonce recreates her crazy in love shorts outfit on the cowboy carter tour

The singer wore a similar look in the music video for her 2003 hit, "Crazy In Love."

(Image credit: Instagram/@beyonce)

Beyoncé's tour looks thus far have been designed by a range of luxury designers, from Burberry and Loewe to Roberto Cavalli. But it's her down-to-earth look from 2003 that was a momentous piece of history worth repeating.

Kelsey Stiegman
Kelsey Stiegman
Contributor

Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë KravitzDua LipaSelena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.

Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, CosmopolitanGlamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.

