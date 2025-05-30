Ask any fashion enthusiast and they'll agree: Beyoncé is one of Schiaparelli's strongest supporters. Creative director Daniel Roseberry has dressed the icon more than ten times, including for the cover of British Vogue, on the Renaissance world tour, and at the Grammy Awards four years in a row. The Beyhive still isn't over the Western-inspired Schiaparelli gown she wore at this year's ceremony (to accept the trophy for Album of the Year, no less).

All this to say? It's no surprise that she sourced the French atelier for her Cowboy Carter tour attire. On May 29, Beyoncé took center stage at Met Life Stadium in New Jersey. For her fifth and final performance on the East Coast, Queen Bey went out with a bang (no pun intended) in custom Schiaparelli. Always on board for a bold corset, the Grammy winner performed the fan-favorite song, "Alligator Tears" in a bronze bustier, complete with visible boning, mesh panels, and cups draped with duchesse satin. From there, she embraced her Western-inspired aesthetic with croc-embossed velvet pants in a classic bootcut silhouette. Numerous silver buckles cascaded down each leg. If her bottoms feel familiar, that's because they were inspired by Look 4 from the brand's Spring 2024 Couture show.

Beyoncé takes center stage at the Cowboy Carter tour in a custom Schiaparelli look. (Image credit: Courtesy of Schiaparelli)

The bold buckles didn't stop at her pants. Beyoncé tapped into the double-belt trend with not one, but four belts—each in different metals, textures, and shapes. One of them featured a flame-embellished buckle with a keyhole at the center, a.k.a. one of Schiaparelli's signature house codes.

Beyoncé sports multiple Western-inspired Schiaparelli belts on the Cowboy Carter tour. (Image credit: Courtesy of Schiaparelli)

To no surprise, Beyoncé sported one more Schiaparelli style: a dramatic knee-length coat. The outerwear was covered in black trompe l’oeil fur made of ostrich feathers bathed in glycerin for extra shine. Her concert-ready co-ord wouldn't be complete without a cowboy hat. So, Beyoncé chose a complementary black version, presumably from Stetson.

Beyoncé performs "Alligator Tears" on the Cowboy Carter tour in a custom Schiaparelli look. (Image credit: Courtesy of Schiaparelli)

Sure, this was the "Texas Hold 'Em" singer's last show in New Jersey, but the Cowboy Carter tour is far from over. There are 18 shows left, stretching from her hometown of Houston to London and eventually, Las Vegas. So, there's a chance she'll debut more Schiaparelli sets at future performances. Keep a close eye on her three shows in Paris. Who knows? Maybe the French brand will return to the tour with brand-new costumes.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors