Beyoncé and Miley Cyrus Surprise the 'Cowboy Carter' Tour in Gilded Matching Costumes

Ask any Beyhive member and they'll agree: Europe is Beyoncé's favorite tour stop so far. Since the icon's Cowboy Carter tour went abroad on June 5, her performances and costumes alike have reached an extreme level of excellence. She's clearly enjoying herself, too—on night six of her London stretch, Queen Bey shouted, "I don't wanna go home" into the microphone.

From now until June 22, Beyoncé is outdoing herself in France. On opening night, the Grammy winner "wanted to do something very special" for the Parisians—so she brought out Miley Cyrus for the first live performance of their duet, "II Most Wanted." In addition to matching each other's caliber, the stars coordinated in gilded gold glamour, which matched the tour's country-ified color palette.

With help from her longtime stylist, Shiona Turini, Beyoncé debuted a new custom Rabanne dress, made entirely of the brand's signature metallic chainmail. The asymmetrical mini featured various Western-coded accents, most notably, fringe along the hem and the U-shaped neckline. For extra shine, tiered mirrors dangled from the "BLACKBIIRD" singer's neckline. Then, a coordinating gold belt blended into the lightweight fabric. The metallic monochrome continued with Beyoncé's stiletto cowboy boots—a sleek staple in her Western-inspired era.

Now, a moment for Miley. The Grammy winner delivered the grandest of entrances—she rose center stage in a cloud of smoke, while Beyoncé introduced her as "the icon." Cyrus took cues from Beyoncé's signature stage style in a custom McQueen jumpsuit. The nude illusion number was embroidered with thousands of rhinestones from top to bottom. In an homage to Beyoncé's look, reflective fringe lined her waist. Cyrus matched the Dreamgirls star once more with pointy stiletto boots.

Since their costumes filled the glitzy quota tenfold, both A-listers opted for minimal jewelry. Beyoncé accessorized with dangly drop earrings, while Cyrus chose micro-mini hoop earrings. Each piece was, once again, gold.

The Thursday evening surprise marked Beyoncé and Cyrus's first on-stage collab since a 2008 benefit concert. "To have learned from you & loved you my whole life, & then be standing together in matching gold looks is more than I could’ve imagined," Cyrus shared on Instagram post-performance. "As the finale to this trip supporting Something Beautiful, to close on something as beautiful as a stadium full of people singing 'II Most Wanted' with us was the ultimate firework."

While Cyrus's press tour for her ninth studio album, Something Beautiful is over, Beyoncé has over ten Cowboy Carter shows left. Who knows? If we're lucky, maybe Cyrus will join Beyoncé again in Houston or Las Vegas.