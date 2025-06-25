Whenever Beyoncé attends a fashion week show, it immediately becomes the most talked-about event of the season (that's a give-in). And on the first day of Paris Men's Fashion Week, Pharrell Williams and Louis Vuitton claimed the highest honor, welcoming the pop star to their A-list front row.

Mere minutes before lights dimmed and the first model emerged, Beyoncé snuck into the venue wearing a custom denim jumpsuit created for her by the luxury label. The dark indigo number felt decidedly Cowboy Carter-coded, with its plunging neckline, bootcut hem, and rodeo-ready belt.

Inspired by her Cowboy Carter tour costumes, Beyoncé layered a burgundy fur coat atop her shoulders, courtesy of LaQuan Smith's Spring 2025 collection. The trick is one stylist Shiona Turini utilizes regularly in Beyoncé's on-stage wardrobe. She has dressed the pop star in numerous shearling coats, capes, hats, and boots throughout her global performances.

Beyoncé made a surprise appearance at the Louis Vuitton Spring 2026 Men's show in a denim jumpsuit. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Beyoncé then finished her cowgirl 'fit with a brown 10-gallon cowboy hat, which sat atop voluminous bombshell curls. The chocolate-hued hat matched her paisley-studded Louis Vuitton top-handle bag. The one-of-a-kind piece drew inspiration from the brand's luxe luggage.

As always, the pop star's jewelry was top-tier. She sported Messika's rare Fragment of Time Necklace, which boasts a 36-carat yellow diamond and another 33-carat white diamond. According to Messika's website, the sparkler features 232 diamonds, reaching a total of 129 carats. Its price tag is a mystery, but these stats suggest it's falls somewhere in the six-figure range.

Beyonce accessorized with a 129-carat Messika necklace and a custom handbag. (Image credit: @beyonce)

After the show's final walk, Williams took the runway himself and made a beeline beyline to the singer. He presented Beyoncé with a caramel-striped Speedy Bandoulière 20 right there on the runway.

Pharrell Williams gifted Beyoncé a Spring 2026 Speedy bag after the Louis Vuitton show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The micro duffel made its debut only minutes earlier, making Bey the first person to ever carry it (apart from the model, of course).

A model debuted the mini duffle bag on the Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2026 runway only minutes before. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

It featured the signature Speedy silhouette, with caramel-colored stripes. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Something tells me this bag is about to have a major moment.

