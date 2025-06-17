Throughout her decades-long career, Beyoncé has embarked on nine concert tours, each stretching from North America to Europe and beyond. On each stop abroad, the icon showcases custom costumes from hometown designers.

On June 16, Beyoncé took center stage at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium during her Cowboy Carter tour. For her sixth and final show in the U.K., the Grammy winner went out with a bang (no pun intended) in custom Poster Girl, an independent London-based label. Co-founders Natasha Somerville and Francesca Capper are known for their latex looks, so Queen Bey wore their signature fabric from head-to-toe.

With help from her stylist, Shiona Turini the Grammy winner first slipped on a red bodysuit, complete with a plunging, flame-shaped neckline. From there, she stayed true to her Western-inspired aesthetic with two-tone chaps, also in glossy latex. If you look closely enough, you'll see the flame motif continued on each leg. In true cowboy fashion, a rhinestone-embellished belt buckle secured the bottoms around her waist.

Beyoncé debuts a red latex Poster Girl look on the Cowboy Carter tour in London. (Image credit: Backgrid)

No Beyoncé look would be complete without a cowboy hat, so Poster Girl custom-made a latex version just for her. Contrary to her typical Stetsons, the bold brim was oversized and flared up toward her crown. It was also printed with burgundy flames, just like Beyoncé's chaps.

To no surprise, the drama didn't stop there. While performing "RIIVERDANCE", Beyoncé strutted down the catwalk with an elongated fur cape atop her shoulders. Also from Poster Girl, the crimson cape flowed two feet behind her as she walked. Once the "JOLENE" singer removed the cloak, she revealed fingerless latex sleeves and a studded collar around her neck.

Beyoncé ups the drama with a red latex Poster Girl look in London. (Image credit: Backgrid)

What do Beyoncé and Kylie Jenner have in common? Their affinity for Poster Girl. In March, Jenner's brand, Khy, collaborated with Somerville and Capper on a limited-edition collection of only latex looks. The bodysuits, tank tops, skirts, mini dresses, and maxis sold out instantly (as most Khy creations do), and are awaiting a massive restock.

If you secured a piece from the OG drop, you know Beyoncé's bodysuit matches silhouettes from Khy's Poster Girl collab. The chest contour's upwards point on Beyoncé's bodice follows the same shape as the Latex Plunge Tank modeled by Khy's founder herself.

Kylie Jenner models the latex looks from Khy's collab with Poster Girl. (Image credit: Khy)

Poster Girl wasn't the only brand taken underneath Beyoncé's wing. A few songs later, the 43-year-old swapped her latest for a custom Vivienne Westwood bodice, alongside over-the-knee boots from L.A. brand, Partlow. The independent label created the thigh-high platforms exclusively for the Cowboy Carter tour, complete with five ornate buckle details on each leather upper. The cascading gold buckles are a Partlow trademark, and appear on similar cowboy boots, including the "Brigitte."

Beyoncé sports thigh-high cowboy boots from Partlow on the 'Cowboy Carter' tour. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Partlow Brigitte Black Leather Buckle Women's Cowboy Boot $1,295 at partlowofficial.com

With Beyoncé and Jenner's endorsements, Poster Girl is officially one-to-watch on the fashion front.