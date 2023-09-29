Billie Eilish Says She Couldn't Have Been "Less Inspired" Before Writing 'Barbie' Soundtrack Song

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Billie Eilish' song "What Was I Made For?" from the Barbie soundtrack is a hit.

The mournful track spent 10 weeks on the Billboard Top 100, and reached number one on both the Hot Alternative Songs and Hot Rock & Alternative Songs charts.

But when Eilish and her brother and collaborator FINNEAS were given the task to compose this song for the blockbusting movie, they were at a creative impasse. Thankfully, it sounds like this was the missing piece to unblock their inspiration.

"We wrote it in a period of time where we couldn’t have been less inspired and less creative. That day we were making stuff, and were like, 'We’ve lost it. Why are we even doing this?' Eilish confessed in a new cover interview with Allure.

"And then those first chords happened, and 'I used to float / now I just fall down' came out and the song wrote itself. I have the whole video of us writing the song, and the first thing we wrote were those lines in the first 10 minutes."

While the song's narrative was based on the Barbie character arc portrayed by Margot Robbie in the film, Eilish realized after the fact that it was actually really personal to her as well.

"We wrote most of the song without thinking about ourselves and our own lives, but thinking about this character we were inspired by," she said.

"A couple of days went by, and I realized it was about me. It’s everything I feel. And it’s not just me—everyone feels like that, eventually."

The song's lyrics allude to the sense of not knowing our purpose, what we were "made for," and the existential sadness that can come along with that.

"The way the song has been heard and seen by women is so special to me," Eilish added.

"All the videos are devastating. I go on TikTok, and it’s video after video of how hard it is to be a woman, with that song playing."

The Barbie movie was widely praised for addressing the difficulties that come with being a woman, culminating in a rousing and memorable speech by America Ferrera's charsacter.