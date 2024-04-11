Blake Lively Calls Husband Ryan Reynolds “Dreamy” While Hyping Up His New Movie ‘If’

Blake Lively is the ultimate one-woman hype machine.



In honor of her husband Ryan Reynolds' upcoming movie 'If,' the actress and proud mom of three shared a trailer for the film on her Instagram stories, accompanied by a super sweet message.



"Everything I believed as a kid did turn out to be true … his name is @vancityreynolds,” she wrote on the video, quoting from the trailer's tagline. "Well, his legal name isn’t, At Vancity Reynolds. But he is dreamy and he is in @ifmovie which is also pure magic."



The film, which follows the story of what happens when a young child's imagination comes to life, hits theaters on May 17 and features a slew of famous actors, including Steve Carell, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Jon Stewart and Maya Rudolph. It is directed by the The Office star John Krasinksi.

Blake Lively praises her husband while sharing the trailer for his upcoming movie on her Instagram account. (Image credit: Instagram: blakelivly)

Lively has always been one to give her husband his flowers for not only his acting prowess, but for his ultimate role as devoted husband and father.



In November, 2022, Lively gave a speech in honor of Reynolds, who received the 36th American Cinematheque Award at the time. A part of the speech was re-shared on TikTok in 2023 and almost instantly went viral.

“Now, I am his home, and our girls are his home. And just like that 19-year-old boy, he races home. Whether it’s across the globe or a meeting across the street, he is hard wired to get home," the viral clip of Lively speaking about Reynolds begins.



"If he came home from set not in his wardrobe, we would be very concerned. Soaked in mud, fake blood, real blood, prosthetic scars, super hero suits, tap shoes, or clown makeup, daddy always comes home,” she continued. “And that man races back to his real life like nothing I have ever seen, especially not by someone who’s able to be so all in in his work and life."

“He’s able to somehow be everything to everyone all at once,” Lively says. “He’s the most present person you will ever meet. And yes, he creates magic in his work, but man, oh man does he create magic in his real life. And my girlies, they know what I’m talking about."

In February 2024, the actress revealed the "one rule" that the pair adhere to in order to create a sustainable work-life balance on Amber Tamblyn's Substack show Further Ado.

"When Ryan and I got together, we made a rule not to work at the same time," Lively said, as Entertainment Tonight reported at the time. "So that we could always prioritize our personal life."

"That takes working really hard when we're not," she continued. "Just like financial planning and sustaining that—it takes balance.