Britney Spears and Her Mother, Lynne, Reconcile After Three Years

The dissonance between Britney Spears and her mother, Lynne, seems to have ended after three years—per Access , on her Instagram the singer wrote that she was visited by her mom this week, and explained how they’re working toward reconciliation with one another.

“My sweet mama showed up at my door step yesterday after 3 years…it’s been such a long time…with family there’s always things that need to be worked out…but time heals all wounds !!! And after being able to communicate what I’ve held in for an extremely long time, I feel so blessed we were able to try to make things RIGHT !!! I love you so much !!! Psss…I’m so blessed we can have coffee together after 14 years !!! Let’s go shopping afterwards !!!” Spears wrote.

Alongside these words, Spears shared a throwback photo of her younger self in a pink tutu, dressed as a ballerina.

Per People , Spears and her mother have “endured a complicated relationship following their falling out over her conservatorship, which was terminated in November 2021 after more than a decade. Britney was originally placed under the conservatorship in 2008 following a public mental health crisis.”

Just days before the conservatorship ended, Spears said of Lynne in an Instagram post—which was later deleted—“Psss my dad may have started the conservatorship 13 years ago…but what people don’t know is that my mom is the one who gave him the idea !!!!” She added “I will never get those years back” and “She secretly ruined my life.”

She then called out both Lynne and her former manager Lou Taylor by writing “So take your whole ‘I have NO IDEA what’s going on’ attitude and go f— yourself !!!! You know exactly what you did.”

Spears did not invite her mother, her sister Jamie Lynn Spears, or her father Jamie Spears to her June 2022 wedding to husband Sam Asghari. Even so, Lynne showed her support for her oldest daughter on social media, congratulating Spears in the comments section of an Instagram post the singer shared just days after getting married at her California home in front of 60 guests.

“You look radiant and so happy!” Lynne wrote at the time. “Your wedding is the ‘Dream’ wedding! And having it at your home makes it so sentimental and special! I am soooo happy for you! I love you!”

Six months later, last December, Spears reached out to her mother and suggested they go for coffee: “Instagram doesn’t like posts of people revealing their bodies anymore so here’s a selfie of me in Mexico !!!” she wrote. “Mom and Dad…I crossed the border and I made it !!! After no coffee for 15 years…Mom we can go have coffee together now !!! I’m treated as an equal…let’s have coffee and talk about it !!!”

Looks like that’ll be happening any day now.