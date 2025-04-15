Royal Sources Give Update on "Distant" Relationship With Prince Harry and King Charles
Insiders close to the Duke of Sussex have revealed whether there is a chance at reconciliation in the near future.
It's been five years since Prince Harry's decision to step back from royal duties sent shockwaves through the monarchy, and his relationship with King Charles and Prince William has remained strained ever since. Despite occasional moments of public reconciliation—including Queen Elizabeth's 2022 funeral—the Duke of Sussex and The King have spent little private time together. Despite briefly crossing paths in the U.K. this month, the father/son duo didn't meet up, and now royal sources are offering fresh insight on where things currently stand between The King and his youngest son.
In People's new issue, several royal insiders have weighed in on King Charles and Prince Harry's strained relationship, with one claiming, "They are distant."
"I don’t think there is any rapprochement," another source added. "Nothing has changed."
The last time the father and son saw each other in person was in February 2024 when the Duke of Sussex flew to see his father shortly following the monarch's cancer diagnosis. The meeting, however, lasted just 30 minutes.
Insiders close to the duke told People that "his calls and letters" to The King "continue to go unanswered" and Harry "remains in the dark about his father's current condition and prognosis." The Duke of Sussex reportedly learned of The King's recent hospitalization from the media, and not his family, after the monarch suffered some side effects from cancer treatment.
Prince Harry visited London last week to attend two days of court hearings regarding his taxpayer-funded police protection in the U.K. being removed. The duke appealed an earlier decision on the matter, and while he was in town, The King—who left for a state visit to Italy on April 7—was "unavailable."
Royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith weighed in on the matter, pointing out that Harry's legal issues have put him "in direct contact with the people who are carrying out the King’s orders."
"If his father was to say something even seemingly innocuous, it could end up landing in the middle of the court case," she added. Other sources have claimed King Charles "is deliberately keeping his distance" due to Harry's years-long security case, which he doesn't want to get involved in.
Despite everything that has happened, the outlet reports that Prince Harry "still hopes for reconciliation" and would love for Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet "to connect with their U.K. roots, experience their heritage and build relationships with extended family."
As for his security battle, the Duke of Sussex told the mag, “People would be shocked by what’s being held back."
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
