Chrissy Teigen Shares Emotional Moment With Her Daughter Luna at Abortion Rights Event
"Know that your body is your own and nobody can take that away from you."
Chrissy Teigen shared a powerful, emotional moment with her daughter Luna during an abortion rights event ahead of the two-year anniversary of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v Wade.
On Thursday, June 20, the model and entrepreneur attended a question-and-answer session with Vice President Kamala Harris at the White House. Physicians and other abortion providers, abortion patients, reproductive justice activists and various influencers were in attendance, along with Teigen's husband, John Legend, and their 8-year-old daughter, Luna.
At one point during the event, Teigen turned to her daughter and addressed her directly.
"Luna, my girl, I hope that you see all the incredible people—mainly women—in this room, and I hope that when you grow up you want to fight for justice that way do: Unapologetically, without fear," she said, before starting to tear up. "And know that your body is your own and nobody can take that away from you, OK? I love you."
As Teigen spoke, Legend nodded his head in agreement while Luna nodded "yes" in understanding as she laid her head on her dad's shoulder.
On Saturday, June 22, Teigen shared a portion of her discussion with the vide president on her Instagram, along with a lengthy caption highlighting the two-year anniversary of the Dobbs decision, which ended the Constitutional right to access abortion care in the United States.
"As we approach the two year sad-iversary of the dobbs decision which overturned roe v wade and decided we don’t deserve control over our own bodies, I was honored to sit down with @vp and a room full of frontline leaders and healthcare providers," Teigen wrote. "A few weeks ago, I was able to spend the day learning from my beautiful friends at Atlanta’s Feminist Women’s Health Center and was able to see the entire breadth of their care, everything ranging from gender affirming care, sexual health and wellness, mental healthcare, annual wellness exams, birth control, STI testing and yes, abortions.
"Thank you to @feministcenter for teaching me so much ahead of my visit with Kamala," Teigen concluded. "And thank you @vp for having me, and thank you to everyone who listened to my shaky, emotional and terrified voice."
In 2022, Teigen clarified that when she lost a previous pregnancy at 20 weeks gestation she actually had an abortion in order to save her life.
“Two years ago, when I was pregnant with Jack, John and my third child, I had to make a lot of difficult and heartbreaking decisions. It became very clear around halfway through that he would not survive, and that I wouldn’t either without any medical intervention,” Teigen said, as first reported by The Hollywood Reporter.
“Let’s just call it what it was: It was an abortion,” Teigen continued. “An abortion to save my life for a baby that had absolutely no chance. And to be honest, I never, ever put that together until, actually, a few months ago.”
Teigen later retweeted the Hollywood Reporter's story and included her own statement.
"I told you all we had a miscarriage because I thought that was what it was," she said at the time. "But it was an abortion, and we were heartbroken and grateful all at once. It just took me over a year to realize it."
Danielle Campoamor is Marie Claire's weekend editor covering all things news, celebrity, politics, culture, live events, and more. In addition, she is an award-winning freelance writer and former NBC journalist with over a decade of digital media experience covering mental health, reproductive justice, abortion access, maternal mortality, gun violence, climate change, politics, celebrity news, culture, online trends, wellness, gender-based violence and other feminist issues. You can find her work in The New York Times, Washington Post, TIME, New York Magazine, CNN, MSNBC, NBC, TODAY, Vogue, Vanity Fair, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, InStyle, Playboy, Teen Vogue, Glamour, The Daily Beast, Mother Jones, Prism, Newsweek, Slate, HuffPost and more. She currently lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their two feral sons. When she is not writing, editing or doom scrolling she enjoys reading, cooking, debating current events and politics, traveling to Seattle to see her dear friends and losing Pokémon battles against her ruthless offspring. You can find her on X, Instagram, Threads, Facebook and all the places.
