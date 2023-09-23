In a Week All About 1990s Supermodels, Claudia Schiffer Closes Versace’s Show Yesterday at Milan Fashion Week

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The focus in pop culture this week has specifically been on 1990s supermodels, with the release of the docuseries The Super Models on Apple TV+ on Wednesday. The series features Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista, and Christy Turlington—all four of whom are certainly supermodels—but it leaves out some other iconic supermodels of the decade, like Claudia Schiffer, for example. (Campbell, Crawford, Evangelista, and Turlington, by the way, are also on the cover of September Vogue.)

Schiffer got her moment in the limelight again at yesterday’s Versace show at Milan Fashion Week, where she returned to the runway to close the Versace spring 2024 show. “Schiffer resurrected her signature strut in a floor-length green and silver checkerboard dress,” People reports. “The slinky form-fitting dress had a metallic finish embellished with crystal beads and mint green lace that outlined the model’s torso. The look was finished off with a subtle natural makeup look and silver metallic pointed heels with a bow at the base of the foot.”

In a collaborative Instagram post, Schiffer and Vogue wrote “Today during #MilanFashionWeek, @donatella_versace debuted her spring 2024 collection to a star-studded audience. One of the most special guests? Legendary supermodel @claudiaschiffer, who closed the show wearing a dazzling green gown.”

Of the look, Schiffer told Vogue “It’s basically molded onto my body. It fits me like a glove. I always stay really healthy. I do work out, and I make sure I get a good night’s rest.”

This is the first time Schiffer has hit the catwalk since 2018, when she joined Campbell, Crawford, and fellow 1990s supermodels Helena Christensen and Carla Bruni to close Versace’s spring 2018 show. For that show, the women joined Donatella Versace in a variety of gold floor-length gowns with gold heels. Schiffer and Versace have been friends and collaborators for 30 years, and Schiffer told Vogue how important their relationship is to her on both a personal and a professional level: “Donatella is just a wonderful, warm-hearted, gentle, genuine, nice person who really does care,” Schiffer said. “It’s like you’re coming into a warm hug of the Versace family. I always really look forward to it. It’s just more than just a fashion show and ad campaign. It’s much more than that.”

In between Schiffer’s 2018 and 2023 runways for Versace, the two women worked with Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing on two exclusive Barbie dolls for Schiffer for the supermodel’s fiftieth birthday in 2020. The Barbies were recreations of two of Schiffer’s most celebrated looks for Versace and Balmain—a blue gown from Versace’s fall/winter 1994 runway show, and a black long-sleeved macrame top, belt, and cut-out skirt for Balmain’s 2016 spring/summer collection.

