Last year, Naomi Campbell made Cannes Film Festival headlines when she and stylist Law Roach reached back into the Chanel archives for a sequin naked dress Campbell had debuted on the runway decades ago. This year, a new Cannes dress code bans peek-a-boo dresses like Campbell's 2024 look, as well as exaggerated trains she'd tried at carpets past. What's a woman who loves a glamorous red carpet moment to do?

At the May 20 premiere of Fuori, the supermodel gave her answer. She might not take the sheer route once again, but she's definitely going to take up space.

In 2024, Naomi Campbell attended the Cannes Film Festival with Law Roach wearing archival Chanel. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Naomi Campbell walked the red carpet solo in a gown seemingly pulled from Dolce & Gabbana's Alta Moda line. It begins with a baroque bodice, intricately embroidered with gold beads and a black cross at its very center. That tight-fitting top explodes into a voluminous tulle skirt extending away from Campbell's frame before hovering a mere inch above the ground.

Campbell attended the May 20 premiere of Fuori in a Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The piece, featuring a baroque gold bodice and exaggerated tulle skirt, appeared on the 2025 Alta Moda runway. (Image credit: Dolce & Gabbana)

The dress hails from Dolce & Gabbana's Les Siciliennes collection, which debuted in Paris last February. The gown is perhaps Campbell's way of method dressing for the premiere of Fuori, an Italian biographical drama based on a novel by Goliarda Sapienza. According to a press release on Dolce & Gabbana's website, the collection Campbell's dress belongs to honors the journeys of Sicilian women to the heart of Paris throughout history through ornate, handcrafted embellishments.

Campbell posed solo on the Fuori red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Campbell paired her gown with orange drop earrings and a teased up-do. (Image credit: Getty Images)

There was no mistaking Naomi Campbell's final touches for anything but supermodel-inspired. She teased her hair into a voluminous up-do to echo the shape of her skirt. Her accessories were edited down to a few gold bracelets and a pair of glistening orange earrings. Brava!