Naomi Campbell's Cannes Red Carpet Gown Gives "Take Up Space" a Couture Definition
She floated onto the carpet in a baroque tulle dress.
Last year, Naomi Campbell made Cannes Film Festival headlines when she and stylist Law Roach reached back into the Chanel archives for a sequin naked dress Campbell had debuted on the runway decades ago. This year, a new Cannes dress code bans peek-a-boo dresses like Campbell's 2024 look, as well as exaggerated trains she'd tried at carpets past. What's a woman who loves a glamorous red carpet moment to do?
At the May 20 premiere of Fuori, the supermodel gave her answer. She might not take the sheer route once again, but she's definitely going to take up space.
Naomi Campbell walked the red carpet solo in a gown seemingly pulled from Dolce & Gabbana's Alta Moda line. It begins with a baroque bodice, intricately embroidered with gold beads and a black cross at its very center. That tight-fitting top explodes into a voluminous tulle skirt extending away from Campbell's frame before hovering a mere inch above the ground.
The dress hails from Dolce & Gabbana's Les Siciliennes collection, which debuted in Paris last February. The gown is perhaps Campbell's way of method dressing for the premiere of Fuori, an Italian biographical drama based on a novel by Goliarda Sapienza. According to a press release on Dolce & Gabbana's website, the collection Campbell's dress belongs to honors the journeys of Sicilian women to the heart of Paris throughout history through ornate, handcrafted embellishments.
There was no mistaking Naomi Campbell's final touches for anything but supermodel-inspired. She teased her hair into a voluminous up-do to echo the shape of her skirt. Her accessories were edited down to a few gold bracelets and a pair of glistening orange earrings. Brava!
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire. She is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, and emerging brands. In 8+ years as a journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from profiles on insiders like celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, to breaking brand collaboration news. She covers events like the Met Gala every year, and gets exclusive insight into red carpet looks through her column, The Close-Up.
Previously, Halie reported at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College.
