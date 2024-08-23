Drew Barrymore Says She'll "Practice Physical Distance" on Upcoming Season of Her Talk Show
The actress is famous for being physically affectionate with her guests.
Drew Barrymore cracked up a reporter with her self-awareness.
Speaking to Denny Directo for Entertainment Tonight, Barrymore discussed the upcoming seasons of her talk show, aptly named The Drew Barrymore Show.
When asked what she had planned for the new episodes, the actress quipped, "Well, you know, I'll try to practice physical distance. Which is not my strong point."
Barrymore famously gets very physically close to her guests, sitting close to them on the show's couch, hugging them and taking their hands. While many people love this about her—Directo pointed out that it's "genuine"—others aren't the biggest fans of this habit of hers.
"Not everyone's favorite, but I'm SORRY to those people," the actress added.
The talk show host's interview with Oprah Winfrey was a great example of her very affectionate disposition—as was the time when she spotted an audience member crying, and not only hugged them but sat on their lap to comfort them (yes, it worked).
A post shared by The Drew Barrymore Show (@thedrewbarrymoreshow)
A photo posted by on
Speaking to Entertainment Tonight about what else we can expect from the show moving forward, Barrymore said, "I would like to bring the joy, the funny, the warmth, the news—I am so into working on myself as a person that I think that's always going to be a big part of this show, is how do we live a life? And what makes us thrive not just survive?
"And that's different for everyone, but if we cover all bases and we talk about everything, then maybe, just maybe, something will get garnered of a wisdom or something that's important to your life."
Love this for us.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
