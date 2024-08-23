Drew Barrymore Says She'll "Practice Physical Distance" on Upcoming Season of Her Talk Show

Drew Barrymore cracked up a reporter with her self-awareness.

Speaking to Denny Directo for Entertainment Tonight, Barrymore discussed the upcoming seasons of her talk show, aptly named The Drew Barrymore Show.

When asked what she had planned for the new episodes, the actress quipped, "Well, you know, I'll try to practice physical distance. Which is not my strong point."

Barrymore famously gets very physically close to her guests, sitting close to them on the show's couch, hugging them and taking their hands. While many people love this about her—Directo pointed out that it's "genuine"—others aren't the biggest fans of this habit of hers.

"Not everyone's favorite, but I'm SORRY to those people," the actress added.

Drew Barrymore Recalls Oprah Interview When She Was 14 | The Drew Barrymore Show - YouTube Watch On

The talk show host's interview with Oprah Winfrey was a great example of her very affectionate disposition—as was the time when she spotted an audience member crying, and not only hugged them but sat on their lap to comfort them (yes, it worked).

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight about what else we can expect from the show moving forward, Barrymore said, "I would like to bring the joy, the funny, the warmth, the news—I am so into working on myself as a person that I think that's always going to be a big part of this show, is how do we live a life? And what makes us thrive not just survive?

"And that's different for everyone, but if we cover all bases and we talk about everything, then maybe, just maybe, something will get garnered of a wisdom or something that's important to your life."

Love this for us.