Aimee Lou Wood Pairs Katie Holmes's $625 Birkin Bag Look-Alike With the Sweetest Shoe Trend
The 'White Lotus' star dressed like an office siren for her appearance on 'The Drew Barrymore Show.'
Aimee Lou Wood is so charmingly indefatigable on the new season of The White Lotus that her performance has instantly catapulted her into It Girldom. Where were as a culture before her endearingly British teeth and yappy demeanor captivated our collective imagination? I don't recall, and I hope to never find myself in an Aimee Lou Wood-less world again.
Drew Barrymore must agree. Because on April 3, she invited the 31-year-old actor onto her talk show. As such, stylist Felicity Kay prepared not one but two enviable looks for the star to sport during her studio visit to discuss The White Lotus's killer finale. As she left set, Wood was photographed wearing a stunning leather trench coat with a waxy sheen. Underneath the duster, she appeared to have layered a white turtleneck beneath a black shift dress. She wore sheer black tights, white socks, and black double-strap Mary Jane flats to complete the schoolgirl-meets-office siren ensemble.
In her hand, she clutched a smaller version of Katie Holmes's favorite Birkin lookalike: Manu Atelier's Le Cambon 25 bag. The vanilla colorway she's toting here is sold-out, but the beige is still available for a mere $625—loose change compared to what a Birkin of the same size costs.
Earlier in the day, Wood arrived in another stunning leather investment piece: a cropped black leather number that tapped into the bomber jacket trend. She paired the piece with a black crewneck cardigan, a white T-shirt, and straight-leg jeans that were cinched with a black Western-inspired belt. A white leather tote bag, gold huggie hoop earrings, and pointy black loafers from Vagabond Shoemakers rounded out her accessories.
All the chatter about Wood's perfectly imperfect teeth have clouded the importance conversation we should be having about her glam. Makeup artist Dana Delaney emphasized the breakout star's bone structure with peachy beige blush before adding a swipe of berry lip gloss to her lips—shades which instantly recalled my beloved Westman Atelier blush in Chouchette and Squeaky Clean Lip Balm in Garconne.
Maybe it's just the similarity of their warm brown hair colors, but there really is something decidedly Katie Holmes-coded about this entire ensemble. Perhaps they'll get together for an afternoon stroll to Starbucks sometime.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college at the University of Tennessee. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy feature stories. Some of her greatest hits include an earnest ode to the no-pants trend, this meticulously reported feature exploring the rise of endoscopic facelifts, this snappy take on the Chanel-designed fantasy of Sofia Richie’s wedding, this tribute to WAGs past and present, and this timeline of Katie Holmes’s life and career as told through her denim collection.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
