Aimee Lou Wood is so charmingly indefatigable on the new season of The White Lotus that her performance has instantly catapulted her into It Girldom. Where were as a culture before her endearingly British teeth and yappy demeanor captivated our collective imagination? I don't recall, and I hope to never find myself in an Aimee Lou Wood-less world again.

Drew Barrymore must agree. Because on April 3, she invited the 31-year-old actor onto her talk show. As such, stylist Felicity Kay prepared not one but two enviable looks for the star to sport during her studio visit to discuss The White Lotus's killer finale. As she left set, Wood was photographed wearing a stunning leather trench coat with a waxy sheen. Underneath the duster, she appeared to have layered a white turtleneck beneath a black shift dress. She wore sheer black tights, white socks, and black double-strap Mary Jane flats to complete the schoolgirl-meets-office siren ensemble.

In her hand, she clutched a smaller version of Katie Holmes's favorite Birkin lookalike: Manu Atelier's Le Cambon 25 bag. The vanilla colorway she's toting here is sold-out, but the beige is still available for a mere $625—loose change compared to what a Birkin of the same size costs.

Earlier in the day, Wood arrived in another stunning leather investment piece: a cropped black leather number that tapped into the bomber jacket trend. She paired the piece with a black crewneck cardigan, a white T-shirt, and straight-leg jeans that were cinched with a black Western-inspired belt. A white leather tote bag, gold huggie hoop earrings, and pointy black loafers from Vagabond Shoemakers rounded out her accessories.

All the chatter about Wood's perfectly imperfect teeth have clouded the importance conversation we should be having about her glam. Makeup artist Dana Delaney emphasized the breakout star's bone structure with peachy beige blush before adding a swipe of berry lip gloss to her lips—shades which instantly recalled my beloved Westman Atelier blush in Chouchette and Squeaky Clean Lip Balm in Garconne.

Maybe it's just the similarity of their warm brown hair colors, but there really is something decidedly Katie Holmes-coded about this entire ensemble. Perhaps they'll get together for an afternoon stroll to Starbucks sometime.

