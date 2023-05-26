Drew Barrymore Comforted a Crying Audience Member on Her Talk Show in the Most Wholesome TV Moment I've Ever Seen

Drew Barrymore, I think we can all agree, is a gift to this world.

The actress turned talk show host and kitchen-equipment entrepreneur has a reputation for being one of the sweetest celebs out there, and beyond that, she spends her time inspiring people with her positive attitude to life (remember how happy she was about some rain??).

Well, Barrymore proved all of this and more during a recent taping of her talk show, aptly named The Drew Barrymore Show. In a clip shared to the program's Instagram, the star can be seen spotting an audience member bursting into tears.

Immediately, Barrymore—dressed in a badass emerald green pantsuit—rushed over to the person, telling them, "Are you OK? Did anything happen? Whose a** do I have to kick?"

The crying person's friend told Barrymore, "She loves you so much," to which the actress replied, "Oh God, thank God it's nothing bad!"

The woman, who later said her name was Olivia, explained to Barrymore, "You're just, like, my childhood idol. I don't want to be that person to, like, cry..."

But the star told her fan, "Oh screw that! Be that person!"

Great, now I am fully that person too.

Barrymore then went up to Olivia and hugged her, but then evidently decided that that wasn't enough and climbed into her lap, so that the two could share a sweet embrace.

"This is just such an honor for me to meet you," Barrymore said. "I'm sorry I have dumpling breath. And it's funny that you would say, 'Oh, I don't want to cry here.' I cry here all the time."

One person very wisely commented, "I feel like Drew sitting on my lap would permanently rewire my brain and cure my lifelong existential angst and insomnia and anxiety."

Yup, pretty much.