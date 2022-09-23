Drew Barrymore Said She Could Last "Years" Without Sex

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Drew Barrymore is a national treasure.
This time around, she's not wearing beautiful florals or delightedly laughing in the rain, but she has made an admission that has caused more than its fair share of news headlines.
On her talk show The Drew Barrymore Show (straight to the point), she and Ross Matthews were discussing Andrew Garfield, who once abstained from sex for six months to get into character for a movie he was working on.
"Well, I get abstaining from sex, I did that my entire twenties," Matthews quipped (according to Entertainment Tonight).
Barrymore then chimed in, "I was like, 'What’s wrong with me that six months doesn’t seem like a very long time?' I was like, 'Yeah, so?'"
At this, Matthews hit back, "I mean we buried the lead there, that’s the headline, 'Drew can go six months, no big deal.'"
But the Never Been Kissed actress corrected him: "Oh, years."
I mean, they have a point: It's kind of weird that people are sometimes shamed for going a few months without sex. This stuff is personal and every person is entitled to have as little or as much of it as they like, TBH. Ergo, go Drew!
On a somewhat related note, Barrymore has been married three times: to Jeremy Thomas from 1994 to 1995, to Tom Green from 2001 to 2002, and to Will Kopelman from 2012 to 2016. She has also briefly dated David Arquette, Luke Wilson and Justin Long, among others, Us Weekly reports.
She is currently single and dating, and has vowed never to marry again, as reported by CBS News.
