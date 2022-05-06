Drew Barrymore's Latest Outfit Said There's Nothing Wrong With Florals for Spring, Actually

Long gone are the days when Miranda Priestly types could tell us what to wear or not wear.

Drew Barrymore would probably be the first to tell you florals for spring may not be groundbreaking, but they are absolutely lovely, and you should wear them if you damn well want to.

The actress and now talk-show host looked radiant and summer-ready at Variety's Power of Women event in New York City recently, where she was an honoree.

Barrymore donned a green and pink floral silk maxi dress by Giambattista Valli for the occasion. It's still available (in a size 10 only) from Saks Fifth Avenue, but then there is also the small matter of it costing $5,000...

The gown features floaty sleeves and a generally floaty silhouette, and is just such a joyful piece.

The star paired it with a metallic statement watch, drop earrings, a bubblegum pink clutch bag, and shocking pink pointed pumps. She wore her hair in a half-up, half-down style, and as far as I know, was never spotted without a giant smile on her face throughout the evening. :)

In her speech at the event, Barrymore praised the work of her chosen charity. "When I look at José Andrés, the reason I’m drawn to World Central Kitchen is because he says, 'I’m sorry, but tomorrow is not OK. It’s today,'" she said. "And I love those scrappy people! I have always been one of those scrappy people."

She also addressed the intense fear she felt over Roe v. Wade being overturned, but that her daughter Olive helped her. "The last, obviously, 24 hours, as in the last two years, as in maybe since the beginning of time we’ve been living in a fight or flight state," she said on May 5.

"And yesterday I couldn’t stop crying at just everything and the state of the world. And today, my daughter walked in and she said… 'Mom, I have a mission.' And she read me a four-page speech that she wrote and she’s going to crusade to lower the age of voting rights to 16. And she spoke about women’s rights and I just sat there with my jaw open, just so relieved, so happy that she is this person."