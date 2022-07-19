Drew Barrymore Laughing in the Rain Is a Moment of Pure Joy

She fought to become this joyful.

The internet, famously a place where division and pessimism reign, has finally found something to agree on: Drew Barrymore laughing in the rain is the best piece of content ever.

The actress and talk show host posted a video of herself on Instagram, in which she is laughing uproariously about getting absolutely soaked by a downpour. Big "Singing in the Rain" energy.

In the video, Barrymore tells her fans, "Whenever you can go out into the rain, do not miss the opportunity!" before breaking into yet more laughter.

It is, truly, the most joyful thing out there right now, and people have recognized it as such.

"I’m not even trying to be dramatic but you can tell Drew Barrymore thought she was going to die young and now my good sis is just living life the way she was meant to," tweeted one person.

"Drew Barrymore is how you act when life was not able to beat you down. Pisces power tbh," wrote someone else.

All over social media, people are pointing out that Barrymore's extreme joy at the little things these days is no coincidence whatsoever. One person wrote, "also everyone knows the answer about 'why Drew Barrymore is like that' is literally 'because she had a delayed and traumatic childhood marred by addiction and neglect and then through lots of therapy and self-work has become more appreciative/aware than a regular person' right."

The context there is that the star grew up with an alcoholic father and a mother who wasn't really there for her. Soon after she became famous following her appearance in ET, her mom brought her to places where the then-9-year-old tried drugs. She went to rehab several times as a child. Then, her mom "locked [her] up in an institution." At 14, she left the institution and emancipated from her mother, becoming a legal adult.

Asked whether, at that age, she could imagine her life being beautiful at 40, Barrymore told the Guardian in 2015, "Half no, in that I was so scared of not knowing where I was going. I really had a fear that I was going to die at 25. And half yes, because no matter how dark shit got, I always had a sense that there should be goodness. I never went all the way into darkness. There were so many things I could have done that would have pushed me over the edge and I just knew not to go there."

So, yeah, she's gonna laugh in the rain. And I think we all owe it to her to do the same.

