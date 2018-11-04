image
Just 69 Pictures of Royal Kids Acting Like Normal Kids Through the Years

By Kayleigh Roberts
image
Getty Images

Royals know from a young age that they're different and they're going to grow up to be leaders and role models. But when they're kids, they're still, well, just kids. Here are 69 pictures of royal kids acting like very normal kids throughout the years.

1 of 69
image
Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth

Cuddling with a dog, like any child with access to a dog would.

2 of 69
image
Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth

Looking so displeased with the dorky hat her parents are making her wear in public.

3 of 69
image
Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth and Princess Margaret

Playing in the backyard—except, in their case, the "backyard" was a royal garden. But whatever.

4 of 69
image
Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth and Princess Margaret

Doing chores—or possibly just choosing to work on this garden.

5 of 69
image
Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth

Looking bored and sullen AF, just like any normal teen.

6 of 69
image
Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth

Posing for an awkward group picture with her swim team.

7 of 69
image
Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth and Princess Margaret

Being the MOST excited about dogs.

8 of 69
image
Getty Images
Prince Charles

Hiding his face from a camera. Typical shy kid move.

9 of 69
image
Getty Images
Princess Anne

Ruining this family portrait, just like infants everywhere do.

10 of 69
image
Getty Images
Princess Anne and Prince Charles

Focuses literally only on the cake.

11 of 69
image
Getty Images
Prince Charles and Princess Anne

Making their dad push them on a swing set.

12 of 69
image
Getty Images
Princess Anne

Mugging at the camera.

13 of 69
image
Getty Images
Princess Anne

Hating this portrait session.

14 of 69
image
Getty Images
Prince William

Lunging at his mom because sometimes kids need their moms.

15 of 69
image
Getty Images
Prince Harry

Playing with some homemade binoculars made out of toilet paper rolls.

16 of 69
image
Getty Images
Prince William and Prince Harry

Climbing a fence because boys will be boys.

17 of 69
image
Getty Images
Prince Harry

Snuggling a puppy.

18 of 69
image
Getty Images
Prince William

Rolling around town in a Mickey Mouse graphic tee.

19 of 69
image
Getty Images
Prince William

Playing dress up and getting super into it.

20 of 69
image
Getty Images
Prince William

Getting VERY into his army dress up game.

21 of 69
image
Getty Images
Prince Harry

Riding around on Princess Diana's shoulders.

22 of 69
image
Getty Images
Prince Harry, Prince William and some cousins

Burying Princess Diana in the sand on a tropical vacation.

23 of 69
image
Getty Images
Prince Harry

Struggling to get the hang of skiing.

24 of 69
image
Getty Images
Prince William

Laughing at Prince Harry's attempt to play the piano as a baby.

25 of 69
image
Getty Images
Prince Harry

Playing with the kind of toy only a toddler could love.

26 of 69
image
Getty Images
Prince William

Throwing a bit of a fit in public.

27 of 69
image
Getty Images
Prince Harry and Prince William

Playing on a slide with their mom.

28 of 69
image
Getty Images
Prince Harry and Prince William

Playing in the exact same plastic playhouse every '90s kid owned.

29 of 69
image
Getty Images
Prince William

Being like, "What? I'm supposed to play with the ball?"

30 of 69
image
Getty Images
Prince William

Getting the hang of playing with the ball.

