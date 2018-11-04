Just 69 Pictures of Royal Kids Acting Like Normal Kids Through the Years

1 of 69
Queen Elizabeth
Cuddling with a dog, like any child with access to a dog would.
2 of 69
Queen Elizabeth
Looking so displeased with the dorky hat her parents are making her wear in public.
3 of 69
Queen Elizabeth and Princess Margaret
Playing in the backyard—except, in their case, the "backyard" was a royal garden. But whatever.
4 of 69
Queen Elizabeth and Princess Margaret
Doing chores—or possibly just choosing to work on this garden.
5 of 69
Queen Elizabeth
Looking bored and sullen AF, just like any normal teen.
6 of 69
Queen Elizabeth
Posing for an awkward group picture with her swim team.
7 of 69
Queen Elizabeth and Princess Margaret
Being the MOST excited about dogs.
8 of 69
Prince Charles
Hiding his face from a camera. Typical shy kid move.
9 of 69
Princess Anne
Ruining this family portrait, just like infants everywhere do.
10 of 69
Princess Anne and Prince Charles
Focuses literally only on the cake.
11 of 69
Prince Charles and Princess Anne
Making their dad push them on a swing set.
13 of 69
Princess Anne
Hating this portrait session.
14 of 69
Prince William
Lunging at his mom because sometimes kids need their moms.
15 of 69
Prince Harry
Playing with some homemade binoculars made out of toilet paper rolls.
16 of 69
Prince William and Prince Harry
Climbing a fence because boys will be boys.
18 of 69
Prince William
Rolling around town in a Mickey Mouse graphic tee.
19 of 69
Prince William
Playing dress up and getting super into it.
20 of 69
Prince William
Getting VERY into his army dress up game.
21 of 69
Prince Harry
Riding around on Princess Diana's shoulders.
22 of 69
Prince Harry, Prince William and some cousins
Burying Princess Diana in the sand on a tropical vacation.
23 of 69
Prince Harry
Struggling to get the hang of skiing.
24 of 69
Prince William
Laughing at Prince Harry's attempt to play the piano as a baby.
25 of 69
Prince Harry
Playing with the kind of toy only a toddler could love.
26 of 69
Prince William
Throwing a bit of a fit in public.
27 of 69
Prince Harry and Prince William
Playing on a slide with their mom.
28 of 69
Prince Harry and Prince William
Playing in the exact same plastic playhouse every '90s kid owned.
29 of 69
Prince William
Being like, "What? I'm supposed to play with the ball?"
30 of 69
Prince William
Getting the hang of playing with the ball.
