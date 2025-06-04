June is here, and that means an action-packed season of royal events ahead. From parades and military flypasts to horse racing, Wimbledon and garden parties, the Royal Family will be keeping plenty busy this summer. And following their adorable appearance at an 80th anniversary VE Day parade last month, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are gearing up for their biggest public event of the season.

On Saturday, June 14, members of the Royal Family will gather for The King's annual birthday parade, Trooping the Colour—the most high-profile appearance for the Wales children each year. George, 11, Charlotte, 10, and Louis, 7, made their Trooping debut during Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee in 2022, and each year have joined their mom, Princess Kate, for a carriage ride through the streets of London.

The trio then gathers with Prince William, Princess Kate, King Charles, Queen Camilla and other family members for a balcony appearance, where they watch an exciting display of military aircraft flying over Buckingham Palace.

George, Charlotte and Louis made their first Trooping the Colour appearance in 2022. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Wales children joined their parents on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Charlotte and George rode in a glass carriage during the rainy parade last June. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince Louis has been known for his cheeky antics on the balcony each year, and in 2024, he also showed the crowd his dance moves.

Last year, Trooping the Colour marked the Princess of Wales's first public appearance of 2024 as she recovered from cancer. Dressed in coordinating navy and white outfits, the family gathered with King Charles, Queen Camilla, Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward, Lady Louise, Princess Anne and other extended family members for the first time in public since Christmas 2023.

In May, the Wales children attended a very different parade and flypast as they marked the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe. Although the trio didn't join their parents for the other VE Day events, Prince George did get to make a special solo visit with Prince William and Princess Kate to meet veterans at a palace tea party—and get a taste of his life as the future King.

Along with Trooping—and maybe a trip to Wimbledon—the Wales kids will enjoy summer out of the spotlight during their annual vacation to Balmoral. And now that there are new puppies in their household, plenty of walks at their country house, Anmer Hall, are most likely high on their summer schedule.