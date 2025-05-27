Royal Dog Steals the Show—and Makes History—in Adorable First Balcony Appearance
If only every royal event could be this cute.
Royal dogs have been having quite a moment this year. Queen Camilla and King Charles both welcomed new puppies after The Queen's beloved Jack Russell terrier died, and last week, Prince William and Princess Kate's cocker spaniel, Orla, gave birth to four puppies. But on Monday, May 26, a European dog stepped into the spotlight when the Danish royal family celebrated King Frederik's birthday with a special balcony appearance.
Queen Mary and King Frederik—along with their twins, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, 14, eldest daughter Princess Isabella, 18, and Frederik's mother, Queen Margrethe—appeared on the balcony of Frederik VIII's Palace to mark the occasion. Crown Prince Christian is currently undergoing military training and was unable to attend—but another family member happily filled in for the 19-year-old heir to the throne.
One of Mary and Frederik's lookalike border collies trotted out on the balcony, much to the delight of the royal family. Princess Isabella and Prince Vincent are both seen bending down to pet the dog in the sweet photos from the event, while in one shot, Vincent gets the pup to shake hands. This is the first time one of the royal dogs has ever made a balcony appearance.
While it's unclear which dog it was who joined them, the family owns two female border collies named Grace and Coco. The Danish royals welcomed Grace—who is related to their late dog, Ziggy—into their family in 2017, and she gave birth to two puppies in 2021.
Coco, meanwhile, is Grace's daughter, and Queen Mary noted that it was hard to tell them apart. After meeting Coco's father on a royal engagement last August, she wrote on Instagram, "Last week I met Coco's father Eagle during our visit to Assens. It was a lovely surprise and great to notice how much father and daughter resemble each other."
She added, "In the second picture, Grace is in the front and a curious Coco is seen behind. It can be difficult for some to tell the difference 🤔."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
-
11 Movie Filming Locations That Make Perfect Road Trip Destinations
Time to fill up the tank. Time to fill up the tank.
-
Queen Camilla Must Face This Common "Fear" During Royal Tour of Canada With King Charles, Per Former Butler
Royals: Just like us.
-
Julianne Moore Has Joined the "Bob-aissance"
With a twist.
-
Princess Isabella Shows She's a "Typical Teenager" in Surprising Behind-the-Scenes Tiara Moment
The Danish royal celebrated her 18th birthday with a relatable new portrait.
-
Princess Isabella of Denmark Makes Her Tiara Debut on 18th Birthday in a Touching Family Heirloom
King Frederik and Queen Mary's daughter celebrated her milestone birthday in style.
-
Queen Mary and King Frederik Are Throwing Princess Isabella of Denmark a Lavish $43,000 18th Birthday Celebration
The celebrations begin on April 11.
-
Royal Family Announces Queen Mary Has Been Forced to Cancel All of Her Royal Engagements After Unexpected Illness
"Her Majesty The Queen, like many others right now, has become ill."
-
Queen Mary Is Bejeweled in Kate Middleton's Extremely Shimmery Jenny Packham Gown
Even royalty isn't immune to the "Kate effect."
-
Queen Mary of Denmark Makes a Split-Leg Jumpsuit Look Extra Glam on the Red Carpet
Who needs a gown?
-
Queen Mary of Denmark Was Hit By a Scooter While Visiting Greenland
Video of the accident was shared on TikTok.
-
After a Rollercoaster Year, King Frederik and Queen Mary of Denmark Celebrate 20 Years of Marriage with a Very Casual Photo
Don’t worry—the formalwear will come out tonight at a gala dinner in their honor in Norway.