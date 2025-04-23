Kate Middleton Broke Tradition With Prince Louis's 7th Birthday Photo and Video After Photoshop Drama
The Princess of Wales is switching up the way she marks birthdays.
Royal fans are used to seeing Princess Kate take the sweet birthday portraits of her children each year, but she made a major switch to the tradition on Wednesday, April 23. For Prince Louis's seventh birthday, the Prince and Princess of Wales chose to use a professional photographer instead of a picture taken by Kate. In a first for the Royal Family, they also released a behind-the-scenes video of little Louis that showed off his playful personality—and the decision could mark a shift in how the couple shares moments of their children following Kate's 2024 photo editing incident.
Prince Louis, who was born on April 23, 2018, wears a green v-neck sweater over a checked white shirt and jeans in his birthday portrait as he sits on a log (and reveals his missing front teeth). The photo was taken by Josh Shinner, who previously snapped the family's 2023 black-and-white Christmas card photo.
"Wishing Prince Louis a very Happy 7th Birthday! 🎂" the celebratory post read, but several hours later, William and Kate surprised fans with a second birthday tribute to Louis. In a royal first, the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a video of Prince Louis posing during the photoshoot, and fans got to hear a rare clip of his adorable voice.
A photo posted by on
"I can jump down from here!" Louis says before the camera splits into thirds and shows him leaping off a log in the woodland setting. The Reel, captioned "📽️🎞️ Seven today!" also shows Louis grinning at the camera and posing for the official birthday photo that was shared earlier in the day.
Although the Princess of Wales continued her tradition of taking Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis's birthday photos last year, she was forced to an issue an apology after eagle-eyed fans spotted she'd edited the Mother's Day snapshot of herself and the children.
Many royal experts wondered if the Prince and Princess of Wales would release photos of their children ever again after the incident, but Kate carried on with her usual birthday portraits in 2024.
However, choosing a trusted professional photographer like Shinner could be a move to help eliminate potential scrutiny over how the future queen's photos are taken or edited. And adding the surprise of a casual video still gives fans a personal touch—and a rare look at what Prince Louis is really like.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
The couple's Instagram followers were thrilled over the clip, like one who wrote, "Love this! Thank you for sharing this special video of Prince Louis with us. We truly appreciate it!"
"Beautiful boy! Beautiful life! Thank you for sharing him with us. Xoxo Happy Birthday!" another fan added.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
-
Florence Pugh Takes the Pointe Shoe Trend Center Stage
She's so back.
By Kelsey Stiegman
-
These Affordable Sneakers Have Won Over Nearly Every Stylish A-Lister
Get the A-list look for less.
By Brooke Knappenberger
-
Daisy Edgar Jones Just Carried Bella Hadid's Favorite Under-$200 Bag
I need one in every color.
By Halie LeSavage
-
How Princess Kate and Prince William are Following in The King and Queen's Footsteps With Surprise Anniversary Celebration
The Prince and Princess of Wales will mark their 14th anniversary on April 29.
By Kristin Contino
-
Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis Secretly Spent Easter With Princess Kate's Parents
The little royals were spotted in Sandringham, and hot cross buns were allegedly involved.
By Amy Mackelden
-
Prince Louis is "Not at All in Awe" of the Fact Grandpa Charles is The King
Titles don't impress Louis much, per one royal expert.
By Kristin Contino
-
Why Kate Middleton "Lets Louis Run Wild," But Not Prince George and Princess Charlotte
"Louis has won the hearts of many people with his antics."
By Amy Mackelden
-
Why Princess Kate and Prince William's Easter Absence Made Prince Andrew's Return a "Lot Easier"
"There is, I'm told, quite a lot of friction between them."
By Amy Mackelden
-
How Princess Eugenie's Easter Sunday Outfit Takes Style Tips From Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton
From her nude heels to her bodycon dress.
By Amy Mackelden
-
The "Awkward" Royal Family Easter Rule Kate Middleton Broke in 2018 Involving Queen Elizabeth II
The Princess of Wales was pregnant with her third child—Prince Louis—at the time.
By Amy Mackelden
-
Why Princess Kate and Prince William's Decision to Skip Easter Has "Raised Eyebrows at the Palace"
"It feels like a deliberate move and even a snub."
By Amy Mackelden